MORRISTOWN — On a night when its two seniors did not play their best basketball, The King’s Academy girls basketball team was lifted by the performances of two of the youngest players on its roster.
Eighth grade guard Skyler Walden tied for a game-high 21 points while freshman guard Bailey Tidwell scored 15 in the Lady Lions’ 72-54 win over Boyd Buchanan on Friday night at Lakeway Christian Academy. TKA barraged the Lady Bucs with 11 3-pointers, led by three from Walden and two from Tidwell, to advance to the Division II-A East Region championship game.
“They both were tremendous,” TKA girls coach Dante Turnipseed said. “That’s why I try not to give them that excuse of, ‘They’re young.’ They’re really good. Sometimes I get in trouble because I forget that they’re so young. I’m like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to know this already.’ But they are a freshman and eighth grader. Them being here, they want to get better and learn. It’s easy to coach them …
“They changed this team. Last year we had the same team, missing one person, but we got a little heart coming up through the ranks.”
Fellow eighth grader Olivia Loveday made a 3-pointer in the last seconds of the first quarter to put the Lady Lions ahead 15-12 after one. That’s when Walden took control of the game. She connected twice beyond the arc and capped the second with a buzzer-beating jumper to extend TKA’s lead to eight points at halftime.
Tidwell had just one point from a free throw in the first half, but scored 10 points in the third-quarter alone. The Lady Lions scored a game-high 22 points in the third quarter and held a comfortable lead for the remainder of the game.
Seniors Juleigh Anne Tucker and Leah Thornton totaled nine and six points, respectively, while Brady Branam added 12.
TKA has now won 10 of its last 11 games, but will play an old demon in its region championship game Saturday evening: CAK. The two teams have already met three times this season, and the Lady Warriors are responsible for a third of TKA’s losses, including each of its last two.
Whether TKA can conquer a familiar foe Saturday or not, because of its top-two finish in the East Region tournament, it has a first-round bye for the Division II-A playoffs. The Lady Lions will host the quarterfinal round next Saturday.
