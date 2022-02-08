Eliza Daniels caught a pass directly under the basket and threw a layup off the bottom of the rim. Jay Coker corralled the offensive rebound then missed a layup of her own, and then Mollee French followed suit.
The trio of misses were disheartening, but at least Heritage was shooting the basketball — something it chose not to do throughout the second half.
It would not last long.
A Bearden foul gave the Lady Mountaineers a fourth opportunity to score, but they promptly turned it over.
It was that kind of second half for Heritage, one that lacked any semblance of offensive confidence and far too many turnovers en route to a 67-43 loss to No. 3 Bearden on Tuesday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“We quit taking the shots that we’re supposed to and started turning the ball over it because of it,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “All of a sudden they just felt like they didn’t need to take shots. We have some people on this team that just refuse to shoot the ball, and they have to (shoot) because when we don’t, we turn it over.”
Heritage (20-7, 6-4 District 4-4A) scored 25 points in the opening 11 minutes, 14 seconds and held a 25-22 lead.
That offensive production disappeared in an instant.
Heritage made one field goal over the final 4:46 of the second quarter to let Bearden (25-3, 10-0 District 4-4A) take a 31-29 advantage into halftime, and it only got worse.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the second half with a 14-0 run and the Lady Mountaineers mustered four points in the third quarter to fall into a 51-33 hole entering the final period.
"I told my assistants coming out of the half that I hoped we didn't have a bad third quarter," Howard said. "It's disappointing, but you have to have more than two people shooting the ball. Carsyn (Swaney) and Bekah (Gardner)were scoring, but we really didn't have anybody else putting it in the hole. You have to have other people scoring and contributing, you can't just depend on two people. They (Bearden) don't. They let it fly, and they could care less."
Gardner scored a team-high 15 points for the Lady Mountaineers while Swaney added 11. Bearden junior point guard Bailey Burgess hit seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points. Avery Treadwell (17 points), Emily Gonzalez (13) and Jennifer Sullivan (12) also scored in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs.
Heritage, who returns to action against Seymour at 6 p.m. Thursday, suffered its second defeat of 20 or more points to Bearden in a two-week span, but this time it showed signs that it can compete with the best team in East Tennessee.
"I think they understand that they can't make the mistakes they did and that they have to continue to play the way they did in the first half — attacking and making shots when they were open," Howard said. "You can't go 0-for-10 against a team like that because they are going to 5-for-10 or 7-of-10. You just have to match them.
"It is what it is. Hopefully we'll learn from it."
Bearden Bulldogs 72, Heritage Mountaineers 39: Bearden and Heritage are heading in opposite directions as the regular season draws to a close.
The Bulldogs entered Yogi Wilson Gymnasium on a 10-game winning streak while the Mountaineers were riding a nine-game skid. Both streaks continued Tuesday as Heritage struggled to take care of the ball in a loss to No. 7 Bearden.
"Turnovers hurt us," Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. "They missed some shots early in the game, but we didn't do a very good job of rebounding and gave up second and third shots, which you can't do against really good teams.
"When you give them extra possessions, it just snowballs. At times, I thought we did some good things. I thought we competed, but we have to do some things better. It's just going to take some time, obviously."
Heritage (8-10, 1-9 District 4-4A) hung around for a little more than a quarter, trailing 15-11 after one and 21-15 after the first three minutes of the second.
Then the turnovers came in rapid succession, and the Bulldogs rattled off 13 unanswered points to take a 34-15 lead into the intermission. Bearden led by 29 after the third quarter.
Offense has been a constant struggle for Heritage throughout the season, but in the early stages of this losing streak it could at least point to injuries.
The Mountaineers are healthy now, and at times they have looked competent on the offensive end. They scored 54 points against Knoxville Halls and 51 in a one-point loss to Hardin Valley, but they have also posted less than 40 points six times.
"We've had games here in this district stretch where we didn't turn the ball over and we've been more competitive," Flatford said. "You just can't give the teams we play in this district extra possessions like that. They're just too good and they're going to take advantage of it."
Junior forward Grant Campbell was Heritage's lone double-digit scorer with 12 points. Elijah Bredwood (15 points), Wyatt Shoemaker (12), Jake Poole (10) and Drew Brillhart (10) all scored in double figures for Bearden.
The Mountaineers get one final chance to end their losing streak before the postseason starts when they host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
"I told them to just snap-and-clear with this one," Flatford said. "It's frustrating, I know, but we have to forget and move on to the next one to see if we can get some positive momentum going. It is what it is. We knew this was going to be a tough stretch when we were 8-8 at Christmas, so it's not like this is a surprise.
"We just have to clean some things up and be better, especially if we want to win one in the district tournament."
