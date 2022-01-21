With coach Rick Howard sidelined with COVID-19, the Heritage’s girls basketball team dropped its first district game of the season at Farragut, 48-42, Friday night.
The Lady Mountaineers (17-4, 4-1 District 4-4A) and Lady Admirals (15-5, 3-1) were knotted at 14 at the end of the first quarter as Heritage’s offense found success with over-the-top passes against Farragut’s full-court defense.
From there, Heritage’s offense failed to find a rhythm. The Lady Mountaineers scored just 14 points in the second and third quarter combined as Farragut opened up a 13-point lead going into the final frame.
Farragut held the size advantage and used it to its advantage with a stifling halfcourt zone defense.
“We had shots,” acting head coach Karly Stache said. “We just weren’t making them. I thought Carsyn Swaney really stepped up. She carried us on the offensive end. Without her, our offense would have stayed stagnant.”
Swaney came off the bench to lead Heritage with 14 points — the only Lady Mountaineer to reach double figures. In the second and third quarters, Swaney scored six of Heritage’s 13 points.
Still, the undersized Lady Mountaineers couldn’t get open looks around the baskets, and as perimeter shots wouldn’t fall, Heritage struggled to find offensive life.
“When you’re not knocking down shots outside, it makes things a lot harder,” Stache said. “Our passing got worse and our offense really struggled there for a little bit.”
Still, Heritage had some fight left in it.
Heritage’s ball pressure out of a full-court press to open the fourth quarter gave Farragut fits. The Lady Admirals turned it over four times in the final frame and had to take multiple time outs to avoid additional turnovers.
“We kind of hold back on that full court press until we really need it in the end,” Stache said. “It’s kind of like holding the dogs back on a leash. As soon as we let them go, they were all over the place wanting to get that ball. I was proud of them. They played their hearts out.”
Heritage went 4-of-8 from 3 to pull within three with two minutes and change to play, but without shot clock Farragut slowed the game down and forced Heritage to foul.
Trailing by four with less than a minute to play, Heritage missed two free throws, effectively sealing the win for Farragut.
“Carsyn kind of led it at the end, but all five girls came in and played their hearts out defensively,” Stache said. “We got so many great stops and just weren’t able to convert.”
The loss is a blow to Heritage’s district championship goals, but is far from an insurmountable loss. The Lady Mountaineers will get another shot at Farragut at Heritage next month.
“We’re in the middle of the season right now,” Stache said. “This is going to be a great stepping stone and we got Farragut next at our place. If we are fortunate enough to see them again in the tournament, we’ll learn from this.”
Farragut Admirals 74, Heritage Mountaineers 14: Not much went right for Heritage in its road matchup at Farragut.
The Admirals jumped on the Mountaineers early and didn’t look back as they coasted to victory.
“They took us out of everything we wanted to do,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. “I’m very disappointed in the way we played and competed and that comes back on me. We are a better team than what we showed tonight. We have to get back to work and get better.”
Farragut (14-5, 4-0 District 4-4A) made Heritage’s offense uncomfortable from the jump and the Mountaineers did not respond to the pressure well. Heritage (8-12, 0-5) turned it over 25 times, including 14 times in the first half.
The Heritage turnovers turned into instant offense for Farragut, including a pair of transition dunks from Elisha Brabson and Dallas Carbaugh. The quantity of turnovers and Heritage’s struggling transition defense created a lopsided margin in a hurry.
Farragut led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter and 38-7 at halftime. Any hopes of a competitive second half were dashed when the Admirals opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run, forcing a Heritage timeout.
Heritage’s defense found success in the fourth quarter, holding Farragut to just 13 points — in large part due to the running clock and Farragut emptying its bench.
When turnovers weren’t an issue, Farragut’s ball pressure still had an impact. Heritage struggled to get post feeds inside and took a number of contested midrange jumpers.
Heritage’s frontcourt led the way for its offense with Grant Campbell scoring five points — including a dunk — and backup center Colby Smith scoring four points. Still, there was a reason for frustration with the big men.
Campbell and Smith shot a combined 2-of-11 from the free-throw line, failing to capitalize on Farragut’s over aggressive interior defense.
The Mountaineers will look to regroup and move forward next week when they face Knoxville Halls at 7:30 pm. Monday.
