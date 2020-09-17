Chris Hames didn’t waste any time communicating her expectations to her new team. On the first day of practice, Maryville’s first-year volleyball coach told her players that she wanted them to be the first volleyball team in school history to play in the state tournament.
She didn’t care if they were young. Last year, the Lady Rebels won the District 3-AAA tournament; Hames knew they could be even better this season.
“We have the talent; it’s just getting it all together at the right time,” Hames told the Daily Times. “I think we could potentially compete for a state championship if we play at our best.”
The Lady Rebels inched one step closer toward accomplishing that goal on Thursday, defeating William Blount in three sets, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14, to clinch the No. 1 seed for the district tournament on Oct. 5. Maryville (15-4, 5-0 District 3-AAA) hosts Oak Ridge on Monday and concludes the regular season with another home match against Lenoir City.
Throughout the season, the Lady Rebels have relied on the leadership of Kylie Hopkins, Maggie Sanderson and Delaney White. All three made plays against William Blount (6-10, 1-4). Hopkins registered 11 kills and nine digs; Sanderson supplied seven kills and a block and White produced 10 digs and two aces.
Freshman outside hitter Amanda Mack contributed 11 kills. Grace Akard finished with eight kills.
“(This season) has taken a lot of hard work,” Sanderson said. “We have played Farragut, Hardin Valley and Heritage, which are all really good teams. Those games really required us to come together and push through those games. ... It’s been a really good season. A big part of it has been (Hames). She’s pushed us in practices and games to be better and want to win.
Hames pushed her girls after a mistake-riddle first set. The Lady Rebels committed 16 of their 27 errors in the first set. The miscues nearly allowed the Lady Governors to rally from a 23-16 deficit.
William Blount junior Gracie Love muscled a kill and Emily Ellsworth hammered two more kills to slice Maryville’s lead to 23-20 before Hames asked for a timeout.
A William Blount service error gave Maryville another point, but the Lady Rebels struggled to seal the match. Lindsey Styles’ serves whittled William’s Blount’s deficit to 24-23. Hames requested her second time. After the intermission, Styles (14 digs) served into the net to conclude the first set.
“You’re lucky I called that timeout,” Hames told her players in the ensuing huddle.
The Lady Rebels cruised in the final two sets. With White serving, the Lady Rebels scored seven unanswered to grab a 20-11 lead in the second. Mack finished the set by swatting the ball past William Blount’s blockers.
Sophomore setter Liv Gravatt opened the third with an ace. Later in the set, she continued to set for Hopkins on the left. Hopkins continued to produce, earning five kills to give Maryville a 13-4 lead. The Lady Rebels stretched the advantage the rest of the set.
“The first set we played great,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said. “After that we just started playing our mental game and not trusting each other and working together as a team. We can’t do that and win games. We got to play together. … It’s OK to make errors. We are all going to make mistakes. It’s going to happen, but to bounce mentally after we make mistakes is something we got to continue to work on.”
Swafford understands that volleyball is a tournament sport. If the Lady Governors play their best volleyball, she knows they have a chance to advance when the district tournament begins.
The Lady Rebels proved during the third set they can repeat as district champions, and advance even further in the postseason.
“That last set shows how strong we can be when we have everything clicking,” Hames said. “We do make mistakes because of how young we are, but they are just really neat kids. I do get on them, but they work hard and do good things.”
