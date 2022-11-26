Jordan White got into the lane and finished through contact to give Northview Academy’s a nine-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
A week ago, Maryville may have folded in that moment, but on Saturday, it continued to fight.
The Lady Rebels stormed back to draw even only to commit a late foul that allowed Camryn Brown to hit a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining in a 58-56 loss to close out the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic at Heritage High School.
“There have been several games already this year that once teams get a little bit of a lead, they start to extend that gap, and we just don’t have the stamina or the ammo to come back,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “I thought we did this game, and that was great to see. We just have to learn to slow it down and take shots that we’re comfortable with and get those defensive stops.”
Maryville’s rally started with a a pair of free throws from sophomore guard Adie Blackburn. Senior forward Jada Edwards followed that with an offensive putback.
Blackburn hit two more free throws after Brown missed the front end of a one-and-one to pull the Lady Rebels (2-3) within three with less than a minute to play. A defensive stop led to Edwards hitting a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run and tie it at 56.
Northview Academy got the ensuing inbounds pass in against Maryville’s full-court press, and senior guard Navy Gentry was called for a blocking foul as Brown dribbled along the sideline. Gentry then missed a game-winning 3-point attempt after Brown hit both of her free throws.
“I thought our defensive intensity spoke for itself,” Clark said. “We’ve been talking since Day 1 about being the aggressor, and I think we’re finally figuring out how to put other people on their heels.”
Edwards and freshman guard Zoee Harrison led the Lady Rebels with 19 points apiece. The duo scored 13 of Maryville’s 22 fourth-quarter points.
The comeback effort comes a day after Heritage, one of the favorites to win District 4-4A, knocked off Northview Academy on a buzzer-beater, providing an early indicator that a rebuilding Maryville team may be progressing faster than expected.
“I think a game like that gives us a ton of confidence, and we only have room to grow from here,” Clark said. “This is a brand-new team with a bunch of young girls who are playing together for the first time in a new offensive system and a new defensive system.
“If we just keep doing the details that we’re preaching, once stuff starts clicking, we’re going to be a lot better than what we think we can be and what a lot of other people think we can be.”
The stifling effort started with limiting the Buffaloes to a meager five points in the first quarter, and it did not let up much afterward as West Greene failed to score 15 points in any period.
“We knew going into the game that they had a really good player in No. 5 (Frye), and we knew he was going to make his shots,” Maryville coach Wes Lambert said. “Our goal was to limit everyone else, and you could see that our intensity was really good. We caused a lot of turnovers, and it was nice to see that we’re capable of winning games on the defensive end.”
The strong defensive showing was made invaluable with the Rebels (3-2) shooting an uncharacteristic 7-of-28 from behind the 3-point line.
Senior guard Robbie Eldridge tallied a team-high 20 points while fellow senior guard Nick Johnson and freshman guard Jonathan Woodlee recorded 15 and 10 points, respectively.
“I don’t know if we were totally in it mentally today,” Lambert said. “It’s hard because you’re coming back on Day 2 after Thanksgiving and eating and laying around all day. That’s why we pride ourselves so much on defense because we hope that can be the equalizer.”
Maryville should get another equalizer in the coming days as Matthew Clemmer, a 2021-22 All-Daily Times selection, is set to join the team after helping the Rebels reach the Class 6A football semifinals.
“He’s the calm in the storm,” Lambert said. “This summer, we played a really hard schedule, and he was just the calming voice. He’s a leader, and guys look up to him even though he’s new. If you have one conversation with him, you understand why.
“Him and Eli are really going give us some pieces that we haven’t seen and really complete this team to the point where I think we can compete and make a good run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.