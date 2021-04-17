The Maryville softball team entered the fifth inning trailing by a run, but that's when its lineup took control, scoring seven runs in the final three innings to earn a 10-7 win over Gibbs on Saturday.
Brooke Bentz and Alexis Spicer both singled in the fifth to give Maryville (6-11) a 5-4 lead. The Lady Rebels scored four runs in the seventh. Emma Blankenship ripped a two-run triple with outs in the frame to extend her team's lead to 10-5.
Bentz earned the victory by pitching a complete game in the circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.