The Maryville girls basketball team’s identity is changing with each game. It was evident on Tuesday in back-to-back contests in the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Rebels played two games in a span of three hours and won both, defeating Powell, 52-47, and cruising past Sequoyah, 43-30, at Maryville High School.
“I’m happy with it,” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “If you told me we were going to win both (games) and we were going to beat a really good Powell team, I’d be like, ‘OK.’ We’ve done really well. When you look at that, three wins in a row, we’re moving in the right direction.”
Jada Edwards scored a game-high 24 points and Navy Gentry had nine on three 3-pointers as Maryville (6-7) downed a Powell team that entered Tuesday’s matchup as one of the best teams in the area with 10 wins.
The Lady Rebels trailed by one at the end of the first quarter before opening the second quarter on a 12-2 run and eventually built a 28-21 advantage at halftime.
Despite the Panthers (10-3) closing the gap early in the fourth quarter and pulling with one at 41-40 with four minutes, 30 seconds left, Maryville kept its composure and held them off thanks to three-straight scores from Edwards, including an and-one.
While Edwards, Gentry and Tatianna Cvitkovic came up with clutch shots down the stretch to help the Lady Rebels maintain their lead, West cited their rebounding, defense and ability to come through at the free throw line as the biggest factor in the win as well as making the most out of timeouts.
“I think the main thing we did was rebound much better,” West said. “I think in the first quarter we gave up six or seven rebounds, but we did a much better job of that throughout the game. I think we made it hard work for Reagan Trumm for Powell. She’s a really good player. We did what we were supposed to do and made big shots.
“We called timeout, drew up what to do and they answered. I think we scored off of timeout two or three straight times. That’s kids buying into the system, buying into what we’re trying to do. We’re getting there.”
Maryville was matched up with a familiar opponent, Sequoyah, in the second game. The Lady Rebels overcame a slow start to best the Lady Chiefs on the road just two weeks before, 55-45, but outside of a late run from Sequoyah (5-7) to cut the deficit to nine in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, they had little trouble this time around, further evidence of the team’s growth in the last month.
Gentry started where she left off in the Powell matchup, leading the way for Maryville in scoring with 15 points while Cvitkovic tallied 10.
After a low-scoring first half that the Lady Rebels led at the intermission, 18-10, they took off in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Chiefs in the period, 14-3.
That run started with baskets from Gentry and Edwards and finished with a Cvitkovic layup to cap off the period. The only disruption in Maryville’s run was a Jesse Nicole Weese 3-pointer for Sequoyah.
“After the second game we were just trying to keep our legs for tomorrow morning,” West said. “I thought defensively we were good. A number of kids got in the game. We’ve got to continue to close out when you’re up 19. You think that’s a safe lead and (Sequoyah) got it down to nine. That’s what you’ve got to learn. I thought there was some really good stuff. Navy Gentry shot it well, Jada Edwards was good again.
“We knew it was going to be sloppy because you’re tired, so I didn’t expect it to be perfect, but you hold them to 13 points for most of the game. That was kind of expected.”
West will look for further improvement against another team the Lady Rebels have already faced once this season in the Webb School. The Spartans beat Maryville, 54-42, in the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 26.
The two meet again today at 10 a.m. at Maryville High School.
“(Webb) beat us over at Heritage so it will be nice to see how far we’ve come,” West said. “I chose that game for a reason. I could have dodged them. They’re really good, but we want to play them and I want to see where we are now. I think we’re going to be OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.