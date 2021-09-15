Pepe Fernandez takes a lot of pride in Maryville College’s new soccer field.
When it debuted last Thursday for the Scots’ match against Southern Virginia it finished the first phase of a project that was years in the making and one the MC head coach has put his own time and energy into creating.
“We started out actually playing on the football field my first year here,” Fernandez, who is in his 33rd season with the program, told The Daily Times. “We built this field in my third year. Of course now it’s been completely renovated and moved.
“It’s nice for everybody that has played on it, all of the alums, all of the kids that have played here. It’s nice to have a high-quality playing surface like this.”
When the team moved to its current site, Fernandez and his staff were responsible for the field maintenance every week.
That’s no longer in his job description, but the work he put into it the past 30 seasons makes the installation of a new field even more special.
“It was the early days, you know,” Fernandez said. “We helped drive the tractors when they built this field initially, we put down the fertilizer, we cut it ourselves. Luckily we have a fantastic grounds crew and we don’t do any of that stuff now.
“I always compare it to having a garden. If you grow your own stuff you have a certain pride in it and we feel this way about the field.”
The men’s team christened the natural grass turf with a 3-2 overtime win against Southern Virginia on Sept. 10, but the Lady Scots had yet to get their first victory on their fresh home pitch until Wednesday.
Bailey Sipos scored a goal with 28 minutes left in the first half, which proved to be the difference in a 1-0 decision over Berry College.
“We’ve been working on getting the ball to our middle-forward and I’m really not left footed, but Pepe (Fernandez) was telling me to use my left foot to get my shot off and I told him I’d do my best,” Sipos said. “I just cut in and hit and tried to get to the upper left corner and fell there.”
Sipos being the lone scorer for MC (1-3-1) was fitting considering what the senior forward out of Knoxville’s Hardin Valley Academy went through, suffering a torn ACL in 2019 that lingered and effected her play through last season.
“I thought we started out playing really well,” Fernandez said. “We lost our legs a little bit and kind of had people playing out of position, but it’s still early in the season for us. We created a lot of our own mistakes but our defense battled really hard. It was nice to see Bailey score a goal. She looks like she’s starting to feel like herself again.”
Berry College (3-3-0) was able to get good looks throughout the match, finishing with 19 total shots to the Lady Scots’ three, but MC goalkeeper Sophie Turner kept those looks out of the net.
In the first half, with the Lady Scots leading 1-0, Turner quelled the Vikings’ momentum by reaching high with one arm to knock down what looked like a sure goal to preserve the MC lead.
It was one of eight saves for the sophomore.
“Mostly I was just thinking if I can get on it I can tip it up,” Turner said. “I was able to get back on it. I was mostly just thinking about what (assistant coach Jonathan Taylor) was telling me, which was to just play my game, stay calm, find my feet and communicating with the backline the whole time.”
Turner thinks the brand new playing surface will only benefit her position in home matches this season, especially compared to the previous turf the team played on.
“Last year, it was kind of bumpy and rough,” Turner said. “This year, it’s really smooth so it’s easier to make sure you’ve got a really good strike on the ball when you hit it long or hit it short. It also helps when you have to come out on these longer balls and you know you’re going to get a good connection because the ball is not going to be bumping up at you or missing.”
For players like Sipos, whose position requires running up and down the pitch for 90 minutes, the surface has also been a welcome addition to the program, but she particularly likes how it stands out among other fields in the USA South Conference.
“It’s beautiful,” Sipos said. “We have the largest field in the conference and swear it’s even bigger now. We liked having the natural grass, we like it more than the turf. It keeps us prepared for just about any situation and it’s keeping us very fit running around out here.”
The playing surface is just the first of other additions in the works. The $1 million facility upgrade will also include permanent bleachers and a new press box as Fernandez and MC continue to bring their vision of what the stadium could be to fruition.
“Now we’ve got to get rid of the temporary bleachers and just keep progressing to make this one of the elite facilities in the country,” Fernandez said. “I think with our setting here, it absolutely could be one of the best soccer venues in the country.”
