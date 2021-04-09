Kassidy Moore produced three hits in three at-bats, propelling Alcoa to a 5-3 over Cleveland during the Gibbs Invitational on Friday at Caswell Park.
Cassa Arnold and Italia Kyle also registered extra base hits for Alcoa (12-2). Kaylee Grace Lovingood protected the lead in the circle, limiting Cleveland to three hits in a complete game.
