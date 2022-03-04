KNOXVILLE — The confidence in Tennessee’s dugout never wavered, even as Virginia posted three runs to take the lead with two outs and the bases loaded.
The No. 17 Lady Vols, fresh off of a dominating, five-inning 8-0 win over Dartmouth earlier in the day, appeared to be on the ropes early against the Cavaliers, falling behind by two runs in the second inning and in position to give up more.
Some impressive glove work from UT coupled with strong pitching and another solid performance at the plate helped Tennessee overcome the early deficit and outscore Virginia in the final four-and-a-half innings to win 7-5 on Friday and complete the first day of the Tennessee Invitational with two wins at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
According to sophomore outfielder Rylie West, the Lady Vols (12-6) adopted a mantra in preseason that kept them completely engaged, even in an adverse second inning.
“We just put our foot on the gas pedal at all times,” West said. “I didn’t feel like the momentum shifted. Our dugout was really excited the entire game. We just kept our foot on the gas pedal and kept going.”
West had a lot to do with both of Tennessee’s wins. Against Dartmouth (2-5), she was 2-of-3 at the plate and a solo home run in the third inning that extended the Lady Vols’ lead to 5-0. The sophomore followed it up by going 2-of-4 with an RBI triple versus Virginia (10-8). She credits her early production to a simple approach.
“Honestly, I’m just looking for a good pitch to drive,” West said. “I don’t care where it’s at, just a good pitch to drive and also, just having fun, just slowing the game down and having fun and knowing that I used to pray about being in the position that I’m in (now). I’m just having a lot of fun.”
Fellow sophomore Zaida Puni also appears to be having fun. She only had one at-bat versus the Big Green (2-5) but recorded her 15th RBI of the season by flying out to left field and bringing in Amanda Ayala for Tennessee’s first score in the first inning. She saved her her biggest play for Virginia, blasting a game-tying, three-run shot in the third for her third homer of the season.
“I saw (Virginia pitcher Savannah Henley) was throwing a lot of up but I was just looking for my pitch,” Puni said. “Whatever she was throwing me, I was just trying to battle, battle through the at-bat.”
As crucial as the hitting was in UT’s rally, one defensive play proved the catalyst that set it up. In that second inning, the Cavaliers scored three runs on a pair of RBI and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. With the bases full, Virginia’s Katie Goldberg hit the ball hard towards the gap between first and second with a chance to extend the two-run Virginia lead.
Freshman Lair Beautae dove to dirt, extended her arm and stopped the ball from shooting into the outfield. The infielder tossed it up to Ashley Morgan at first base to end the frame and the threat.
“I think there are momentum plays in the game and that was certainly one,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “(Virginia) was getting really good contact and if that ball goes through, we end up down three or four runs instead of just two. That changes the dynamic of things. That was a huge play for us, huge play.”
Despite giving up six hits, Tennessee’s pitching staff shook off the slow start and closed out with a combined three strikeouts between freshman right-handed starter Nicola Simpson, graduate transfer Erin Edmoundson and senior Ashley Rogers.
Edmoundson (7-1) was credited with the win while Rogers shut the door on Virginia by striking out a potential tying run in the sixth inning.
Sophomore left-hander Bailey McCachren (W, 2-1) tossed two strikeouts and allowing just one hit in the Dartmouth win.
“Erin came in (the Virginia game) and just did what Erin does,” Weekly said. “In the five-inning game (versus Dartmouth), I thought Bailey was two different pitchers. In the first three innings we were getting outs but there was some hard contact and she was just leaving it over the middle too much. We had a talk after the third inning and I told her, ‘Go back out there one more inning, but we’ve got to get away from the middle.’
“As soon as I saw her do that, she started effectively working the corners better. She was a completely different pitcher.”
