Two dominant pitching performances and productive days at the plate from senior Amanda Ayala and sophomore Kiki Milloy propelled the Lady Vols softball team to victories over Texas A&M and Lamar on Saturday at the Reveille Classic at Davis Diamond.
Sophomore pitcher Callie Turner stole the show in the circle, tossing a five-inning no-hitter in the 8-0 win over Lamar.
Milloy went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a homer, giving the UT bats life in the 3-2 win over Texas A&M to begin the day.
Ayala took over in game two going 3-for-4 with four RBI and a home run of her own to help the Lady Vols power past Lamar.
