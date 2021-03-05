The Tennessee women’s basketball team got a first-hand lesson in how dangerous Ole Miss can be when the teams met in January.
The Rebels — who entered that SEC matchup with a 1-5 conference record — fell just a point shy of upsetting Tennessee in Knoxville. No. 11 Ole Miss appeared hungry to rectify that narrow defeat Friday night against the third-seeded Lady Volunteers in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.
Ole Miss’ defense succeeded in rattling the Lady Vols, forcing them into 23 turnovers. But Tennessee regained its composure in the fourth quarter to erase an eight-point deficit en route to a 77-72 victory.
“We could have given up plenty of times,” Tennessee senior Rennia Davis said. “We could have laid down — Ole Miss had momentum throughout a large portion of the game. In the fourth quarter, I just felt like we came together like we always do. At the end of the day, winning is so important to this team right now. We have something to prove, and we weren’t going to go out like that.”
The Lady Vols (16-6, 10-4) will play No. 2 South Carolina (20-4, 14-2) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tennessee defeated the Gamecocks, 75-67, last month to snap their 31-game SEC win streak and mark the Lady Vols’ first victory over a top-five team since December 2017.
Ole Miss (10-11, 4-11) pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far by defeating No. 6 Arkansas, 69-60, on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals. The Rebels entered the fourth quarter against Tennessee ahead 57-49 before Rae Burrell gave the Lady Vols a much needed spark. She scored nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Tennessee outscore the Rebels 26-13 that frame.
Davis hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win for Tennessee. She finished with a season-high 33 points, which ties her career high, to go along with 14 rebounds for her 38th career double double.
It was a dramatic game that featured seven lead changes, two buzzer-beaters to end the opening two quarters as well as a few injury scares. Davis and Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin, who scored 29 points against Arkansas, both briefly left the floor at different points with injuries before returning.
"If (Davis) can get out on the court and halfway walk, she's going to play, "Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. "She wants to play, she loves the game, she loves to compete and she loves this team. ... I know she didn't feel 100% when she came out, but it just shows her toughness and grit."
Ole Miss enjoyed momentum for most of the game before the Lady Vols opened the fourth quarter with eight straight points to tie the score at 57 with 8:10 left. Tennessee's Kasiyahna Kushkituah — who, along with Tamari Key, had picked up her fourth foul — kicked off the run with a 3-point play. Burrell matched it with a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game. She then drove into the paint for a layup and got fouled before sinking both free throws to erase the deficit.
Davis gave Tennessee the lead for good with a putback that put the Lady Vols ahead 63-62 with 5:39 remaining and kicked off a seven-point run. Jordan Walker capped it with a 3-pointer that stretched Tennessee’s lead to six with 4:19 left.
The Lady Vols held a 75-72 edge with 30 seconds remaining when Davis made a rare but potentially costly mistake. While driving into the paint, she lost control of the ball, and it hit her knee before bouncing out of bounds, giving the Rebels possession and a shot at pulling off the upset.
Donnetta Johnson fired off a shot from behind the arc, but it bounced off the rim and eventually off the Rebels while a scrum for a rebound ensued under the basket, giving Tennessee possession. Ole Miss fouled Davis to stop the clock with four seconds remaining, and Davis drained both shots to round out the scoring.
“Despite some mental lapses in the second half, I feel like we were more together,” Davis said. “That definitely helped us get over the hump."
With less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Davis jumped up for a rebound and landed on an Ole Miss player’s foot, tweaking her own ankle in the process. She collapsed in pain and was helped getting off the court but, fortunately for the Lady Vols, she reentered early in the second quarter.
“I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from getting back out there,” Davis said. “Obviously, my team needed me, and I wanted to be out there, so whatever it took."
Meanwhile, Jordan Horston fielded an inbounds pass on the other end of the floor in the final seconds of the first quarter, took one dribble and — from beyond the SEC logo at half-court — she banked in a buzzer-beater to put Tennessee ahead 24-16.
“We have other players that are able to step up,” Davis said. “Obviously, I went down and Jordan hit a crazy half-court shot I didn’t even know about. That’s just the type of players we have. They’re ready for the moment and they’re willing to step up when one of us goes down.”
The Lady Vols didn’t hang onto that momentum in the second quarter, though. The Rebels snagged it back on a 13-2 run that put them ahead 29-26 with 4:36 remaining in the half.
Things only got messier for Tennessee from there. Arkansas held the Lady Vols scoreless for almost six minutes and forced eight Tennessee turnovers that frame for a 41-34 advantage with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter. Davis made her presence felt with another deep buzzer-beating 3 for the Lady Vols that cut the deficit to 41-37 at halftime.
Davis tallied 18 of her points in the first half to help offset Burrell’s slow start. As Tennessee’s leading scorer with an average 17 points, Burrell was 1 for 8 from the field in the opening two quarters before coming alive in the fourth.
“Our players never panicked,” Harper said. “They stepped up and made plays on both ends of the court and really swung the momentum our way.”
