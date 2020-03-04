KNOXVILLE — A popular saying thrown around postseason time is that every team is 0-0 again.
Tennessee certainly relishes the idea of a fresh start after a rough February.
“I’m excited. I hope my teammates are excited as well,” junior Rennia Davis said. “It’s a new season for us, technically. We’re 0-0. We just have to come out with the intensity I feel like we’ve had the past few games.”
However, the Lady Vols don’t have the luxury of entering the SEC Tournament without some baggage. Their weak schedule and lack of marquee wins has put them in a position where their legacy as the only team to play in every NCAA Tournament since it began in 1982 could be put in jeopardy without a respectable showing this week.
No. 6 seed Tennessee (20-9, 10-6 SEC) will open tournament play today (Thursday, March 5) in the second round against No. 11 Missouri (8-21, 5-11), which defeated No. 14-seed Ole Miss 64-53 Wednesday. Tipoff is at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
The winner will advance to the third round to meet No. 3 Kentucky at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday.
“Most every coach at this point says ‘0-0’ — doesn’t matter what you did all leading up,” coach Kellie Harper said. “For us, it’s about, ‘Hey, let’s reenergize ourselves, let’s talk about possibilities and go out there and be our best.”
The Lady Vols seem to be on the right side of the bubble in the NCAA Tournament field. ESPN has them projected as a No. 10 seed in the Fort Wayne Regional, facing No. 7 TCU in the first round in Louisville, Kentucky.
Tennessee has just one win over a top-50 RPI team (LSU), and it has lost to all five teams seeded among the top five in the SEC. Those factors mean the Lady Vols have some work to do if they want to avoid a stressful lead-up to the bracket reveal on March 16.
That being said, there are still plenty of moving parts, and Harper isn’t concerning herself with the different postseason scenarios.
“I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t looked at anything online, I haven’t read any articles, I haven’t looked at other records in leagues — I just haven’t,” Harper said. “I know it’s a lot easier when you win games to feel at peace on Monday. For us, I’m probably not looking big picture on that first game. I’m just going to be locked into that first game.”
The Lady Vols enter the tournament with some momentum. They have won their last three games after a suffering a five-game losing streak that included four losses to AP Top 25 teams (South Carolina, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Arkansas).
Tennessee capped its regular season slate in dramatic fashion on Sunday at Auburn when freshman Jordan Horston hit a game-winning shot in the final seconds to earn the Lady Vols a 56-55 victory.
It was a must-win game for Tennessee.
“At this point, you have to scrap, claw, fight and find a way to win and advance,” Harper said. “It doesn’t matter what it looks like. It doesn’t matter how many points you win by. If you advance, you keep moving.”
Tennessee entered the postseason in a similar spot last season. In the 2019 SEC Tournament, it downed LSU before falling to Mississippi State in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Vols’ NCAA Tournament fate was murkier than it had ever been, but they managed to slip in as a No. 11 seed — the lowest in program history.
In her first season at the helm of the program, Harper said the Lady Vols have “grown a lot” — something she hopes will become apparent in the SEC Tournament.
“It just takes some time,” Harper said. “It takes some adversity to be able to push you to a point where you’re challenged and you’re tested and you question. Then, you’re able to get through that. I’m hoping that the team, because of all those things, is in a good place going over to Greenville.”
