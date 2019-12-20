Tennessee coach Kellie Harper was eager to see how the Lady Vols would match up against the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
Stanford was their first real test of the season — a way to measure where they stand ahead of SEC play.
The results are in, and Tennessee has some work to do.
“There are areas where we need to grow as a team — we’ve known that,” Harper said. “Obviously, offensively, we’ve got a big deficiency there with our shooting percentage.”
Tennessee shot 27.8% at Stanford en route to a 78-51 loss Wednesday night. The No. 23 Lady Vols (8-2) will look to regroup Saturday at 5 p.m. when they take on Portland State (6-3) on the road.
It will mark the first time the programs have met. Portland State is on a five-game winning streak. The Vikings are 3-0 at home.
“It’s not shocking, I guess, we’ve known this was something we needed to work on,” Harper said of Tennessee’s shooting. “We’ve got to start making some strides, and I think our players understand that.”
It’s the third game in which Tennessee has shot lower than 37%. The Lady Vols don’t pose much of a long-range threat either, shooting 28.1% from behind the arc.
They were 5-for-19 in 3-pointers against Stanford while missing 5 of 11 free throws.
Tennessee did look sharp out the gate. Rennia Davis scored eight of its first 12 points to put the Lady Vols ahead, 12-10, in the opening five minutes.
It was at that point Davis picked up her second foul and was benched. Stanford capitalized on her absence with a 10-point run while Tennessee missed its next 14 shots. The Cardinal stayed in control from there.
Tennessee’s shooting woes aren’t new. It drew concern early when the Lady Vols shot 35.4% in their exhibition game against Carson-Newman.
They followed that a 36.6% shooting performance in their season opener against East Tennessee State.
The Lady Vols compensated for those struggles with their size and athleticism in those matchups. They didn’t get away with that against Texas earlier this month. Tennessee shot 30.6% in its 66-60 loss to the Longhorns — its first of the season.
That game was a wake-up call for Tennessee, which had enjoyed a relatively easy slate of opponents until that point.
Harper said tests such as Texas and Stanford are necessary in preparing the Lady Vols for what’s to come.
“It’s going to simulate more of the size and athleticism of the SEC, and I think we need to see that,” Harper said. “Sometimes, it’s a reality-check game. For us, it just hits home the areas we’ve got to improve.”
It bears repeating that Stanford is the nation’s No. 1 team, and it certainly appeared worthy of that status against Tennessee. The Cardinal was 11-for-30 in 3-pointers Wednesday, and it is limiting opponents to 31.1% shooting, on average.
Harper said she thinks Stanford’s defense is underrated.
“We weren’t getting a lot of easy looks, even when we made those (shots),” Harper said. “They do a very nice job because they’re just so intelligent. They communicate well and understand their game plan.”
