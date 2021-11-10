KNOXVILLE — When Sara Puckett nailed a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter Wednesday, it was a moment that had seemed more and more improbable throughout the night.
The freshman’s shot was just the second made 3-pointer for No. 15 Tennessee out of 15 attempts, and it came after three quarters of the Lady Vols’ offense floundering in their season opener against Southern Illinois.
In the end, though, the improbable moment proved to be the most impactful, as it gave Tennessee a late lead it didn’t surrender in its 59-49 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“You never take a win for granted, so we celebrated pretty good in the locker room on that one,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “We knew that Southern Illinois was going to come in and be very disciplined. They had a great game plan. They were very physical, and they can shoot the ball.
“So we knew we had a challenge … really proud of our team for figuring it out. We had to piece it together for the majority of the game.”
What started as a rough night for Tennessee (1-0) became even worse as the game wore on. Senior Rae Burrell scored the team’s first six points, with the Lady Vols’ offense running almost entirely through her, but she left the game after suffering an apparent leg injury before halftime.
After the game, Harper, who helped Burrell off the court, didn’t have an update on her or junior guard Jordan Horston, who sat out Wednesday’s game due to injury.
The Lady Vols led by just one point, 12-11, at the end of the first quarter, but the Salukis (0-1) outscored them, 19-15, in the second to take a 30-27 advantage at the break. Besides Burrell’s injury, Tennessee was plagued by its shooting woes in the first half, missing all of its nine 3-point attempts.
“We had some wide-open looks, but every night is just not going to be your night,” graduate guard Jordan Walker said. “You may have a lid on the basket and today, from the 3-point line, we had that and even from some of our midrange (shots).
“I just think that working the ball and being a team, sharing it, that’s really what led us to success because usually we knock those threes down. The lid was on it today, but it can’t be like that every night.”
Graduate forward Alexus Dye, who finished with a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double in her first game at Tennessee, did her best to make up for Burrell’s absence in the second half. She cut the Salukis’ lead to just one point with two straight buckets in the third quarter’s latter stages.
It was a banner game for Dye, who also celebrated her birthday Wednesday. It came as no shock to Harper.
“I would think that a double-double is very obtainable for her,” Harper said. “I think that needs to be a goal of hers. She didn’t have any boards in the first quarter and we talked about that a little bit. She gave us a spark when she got in there and got on the boards. We needed that as part of our offense and I thought she made an impact there.
“Played a lot, I thought she pushed through when she got tired. Gave us a go-to player when she was on the court.”
Walker ended Tennessee’s 3-point drought in the fourth period, nailing a long-range shot to cut the deficit to two points, 47-45. If that wasn’t the catalyst, Puckett’s own 3-pointer certainly was, allowing the Lady Vols momentum and a small lead they used to stave off a Southern Illinois upset.
Tennessee will play USF in Orlando on Nov. 12, and while Harper would like to see improvements from Wednesday’s showing, she’s focused more on what her team did than what it didn’t.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m really proud of them,” Harper said. “They fought. They competed. It wasn’t going well. It didn’t look good at times. A lot of things could have happened tonight, a lot of things. For them to hang in there and just kind of chip away … hang in there and not get frustrated because it’s not pretty, that’s a good sign. It really is.
“One of the things that we have talked to our team about was playing through adversity, and we had adversity tonight. We had a lot of adversity … So I’m proud of them for not hanging their heads. They just kept cheering each other on. I thought we had some good teammates out there. Hopefully we can build on that.”
