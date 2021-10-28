KNOXVILLE — For the Tennessee women’s basketball team this season, the question isn’t what it can do, it’s what it can’t.
The Lady Vols head into the 2021-22 season, which officially starts Nov. 10 against Southern Illinois, with a versatile roster of rookies and veterans, one they hope will give them an edge in coach Kellie Harper’s third campaign.
“We are very versatile,” Harper said Thursday during the team’s Media Day. “I think we have a lot of players that can do a lot of different things. We have players that we can slide in multiple positions, whether that be one-twos, three-fours, four-fives. We can really move people around.
“We can change the look of our team. We can go a little smaller and really quick. We can go really big. We can put in a pretty good motion team that can spread the floor and shoot it. We can put in a quick-hit team. We can put a lot of different looks on the court because of that versatility and I do think that can be a really good strength of ours this year.”
Harper also praised the team’s depth, which will be especially key for a group already bit by the injury bug. Sophomore guard Marta Suarez is out for the season due to a foot injury, Harper said Thursday.
“It’s unfortunate for her, unfortunate for our team,” Harper said. “Because I think she brings great talent, great size, competitiveness to the court. So we will be there to support her throughout her rehab and look forward to getting her on the court in the future.”
After going 21-10 in Harper’s first season, Tennessee went 17-8 last year, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. An improvement on that record this season would go a long way in establishing the Lady Vols as a premier contender under Harper.
Based on what she’s seen so far, Harper thinks her team is on the right path.
“Our team has practiced really hard,” Harper said. “We’ve had great chemistry. We have really played for each other. I think we’re really progressing. We’re moving in the right direction. I think we’re probably a little further along defensively at this point than we were last year, but we still have a lot of work to do on both ends of the court.
“The prospects of this year are really exciting with the style of play I think we can put on the court. Really looking forward to getting going.”
“I’m excited,” senior guard/forward Rae Burrell said. “That’s what you come to Tennessee for is those type of games. It’s just great competition for us to see where we are as a team. I think no matter what the outcome is, we’ll get better as a team every single one of those games.”
The Lady Vols’ first action this season will be in a home exhibition game Nov. 3 against Georgia College. Though it’s simply a tune-up contest that won’t matter in the standings, it will be a special night for Harper for one reason: her brother coaches the Bobcats.
“Really special opportunity for us to get to compete against each other,” Harper said. “May not ever happen again and it’s a pretty unique opportunity.”
Coaches bringing ‘elite’ experience
Another area Harper and her players praised Thursday was their coaching staff, one which includes new additions Samantha Williams and Joy McCorvey. Both are assistant coaches, while Williams also coordinates Tennessee’s recruiting.
“Our staff has come in, hit the ground running both on the court with our current team and in the recruiting area,” Harper said. “They’re bringing experience at an elite level … The staff has meshed tremendously. We love working together. We have a lot of fun and really, really enjoy this team.”
Burrell agreed.
“They really help us when we’re playing, just tons of little comments and just trying to help anything individually that you need help on,” Burrell said. “They’re also just really fun people to be around, so I think we meshed really well when they came in.”
Harper said McCorvey, who coached at Florida State prior to joining Tennessee, came in with “fire” and is pushing players. She also praised the impressive resume of Williams, who previously was Eastern Kentucky’s head coach.
“Samantha Williams has obviously coached in a Final Four,” Harper said. “She understands what it looks like to put together a championship team and she understands what a championship team needs to look like in practice every single day.
“In particular, the number of WNBA players that she has coached I think has been really beneficial for our current team, and they can really trust that her knowledge and experience is going to help them.”
