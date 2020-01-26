KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball notched a big conference win over LSU on Sunday afternoon in front of more than 10,000 fans inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
But when Tennessee coach Kellie Harper walked into the locker room afterward, the feat suddenly didn’t seem so important.
That’s because Harper got some stunning news, which had begun reverberating through the sports world in the second half of the No. 23 Lady Vols’ 63-58 win.
Kobe Bryant — an NBA legend — was dead. The retired star for the Los Angeles Lakers died in a helicopter crash that morning in Calabasas, California.
“We were just gut-wrenched,” Harper said. “Honestly, it was really tough for me to even address our team. … We just played a game. Life is so much bigger than that.”
Bryant was 41. Among the casualties on board was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna — an aspiring basketball star herself.
After spending his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant retired in 2016 and became something of an advocate for women’s basketball.
Tennessee junior Rennia Davis said that support meant a lot to her. Davis led the Lady Vols (15-4, 5-1 SEC) past LSU (14-4, 4-2 SEC) with a game-high 30 points, going 9-for-13 from the field and 10-for-10 from the foul line.
“He’s one of the best players who ever played the game,” Davis said. “For him to kind of reach backwards and try to help women’s basketball, which is somewhat behind men’s basketball right now as far as fans and everything …, that’s huge.”
Tennessee’s Jaiden McCoy and Jazmine Massengill said Bryant was their favorite player growing up.
McCoy used to wear his number (24) before joining Tennessee.
“I mean he was the GOAT,” McCoy said. “You can’t take any second for granted, and today just puts it into perspective. Everyone is just in awe.”
Massengill said Bryant was the kind of player you either hated because he was so good or you loved because of “the kind of person he was.”
Massengill is the latter.
“The Kobe death definitely hit me hard,” Massengill said. “He loved women’s basketball. He supported it and had a daughter who was pursuing a career in basketball. He was just a great person.”
Drafted directly out of high school in 1996, Bryant was named an All-Star in 18 of his 20 seasons for the Lakers, and he helped lead the team to five championships.
A generation older than her team, Harper grew up watching Michael Jordan — her favorite player. She said Bryant bore the closest resemblance to Jordan of anybody she had ever seen.
“For me, he was just so skilled and so athletic and loved the game,” Harper said, placing emphasis on the word “loved.” “His competitive fire and his drive — that will always be remembered.”
Bryant’s death cast a somber tone on what would have otherwise been a joyous day for Tennessee. LSU was a formidable foe, entering the matchup having upset two of its three last ranked opponents.
The Tigers recently downed then-No. 11 Kentucky and then-No. 10 Texas A&M while falling to No. 9 Mississippi State by four points.
The Tennessee-LSU game was the last of “We Back Pat Week” — a week-long initiative focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation.
A legendary coach for Tennessee and pioneer in the sport, Pat Summitt also died young at the age of 64 from Alzheimer’s.
That parallel was not lost on LSU coach and former Lady Vol, Nikki Fargas. Fargas played for Summitt from 1990-94.
“When you play this game, you’re trying to teach your kids really the game of life,” Fargas said. “(Bryant) has left a legacy that is going to continue, just like Pat left hers.”
