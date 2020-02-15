KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper didn’t sugarcoat how she felt about her team’s latest performance at LSU.
“The LSU game was probably the most upset I’ve been after a game,” she said Saturday afternoon.
That’s because — to Harper — the Lady Vols lacked what she described as “a will” in their 75-65 loss to the Tigers on Thursday.
The stakes were high that game, and they are only getting higher for No. 25 Tennessee (17-7, 7-4 SEC) with the regular season winding down. It will have a shot at redeeming itself today against No. 16 Texas A&M (19-5, 7-4 SEC).
Tipoff is at 3 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I think we can show more urgency,” Harper said. “That was a big game. They’re all big games. When you step out on the court, you have to play like it. I felt like we fell short.”
The Lady Vols are running out of time to bolster their resume with five games left in the regular season. Their only win over a top-50 RPI team was against LSU on Jan. 26, when they downed the Tigers 63-58 in Knoxville.
Tennessee’s only two top-25 opponents left on the docket are Texas A&M and No. 23 Arkansas, which it will play Thursday on the road.
Tennessee ranks 47th in the RPI with the opportunity to improve that stock with wins over the Aggies (18th in the RPI) and Razorbacks (38).
Failing to show up for those games could — once again — put Tennessee’s status as the only program to play in every NCAA Tournament in jeopardy. The Lady Vols’ final three opponents are Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Auburn, all of which rank among the bottom four in the SEC.
The LSU game came on the heels of Tennessee’s week off, one Harper hoped her team could use to regroup after a grueling five-game stretch that involved playing three top-10 teams (UConn, South Carolina and Mississippi State).
The Lady Vols didn’t appear to get what they needed to out of the break. They failed to execute defensively against LSU, even when momentum swung in their favor late.
Tennessee rallied from nine points down in the second half to cut the deficit to one entering the fourth quarter. It was a short-lived spark. The Lady Vols couldn’t get timely stops while the Tigers shot 58% from the floor in the final frame to pull the game out of reach.
Harper said Tennessee needs to guard better one-on-one and have more awareness off the basketball. But there’s more to the issue than that.
“There’s a lot of guts inside of good defensive players — a toughness — and we’ve got to find some of that,” Harper said. “I just I wanted more fight.”
LSU coach Nikki Fargas appeared pleased with the fight she got from her squad Thursday. LSU posted a video of Fargas speaking to her team in the locker room after the Tigers’ win over Tennessee — their fifth over a top-25 squad.
In it, Fargas said, “Even when they had the height advantage, they didn’t have the heart that you guys have.”
When asked if those words might resonate with her players, Harper said she didn’t know.
“It’s hard for me as a person, not just a player, to swallow that,” Harper said. “We can talk about that sometimes, and I think we feel good about what we’re saying and what our response is. But when it comes right down to it, your actions are more important than anything you can say.”
Tournament seeding aside, the Lady Vols should have no shortage of motivation against the Aggies. A season-high 12,000 is expected to be in attendance.
Harper hopes that energy is contagious.
“You have the opportunity to go out and play with great passion on your home court in a very meaningful game,” Harper said. “I don’t understand how you couldn’t be motivated, so we should play very inspired on Sunday.”
