Tennessee ended the first half on a bit of a cold stretch.
The Lady Vols hadn’t scored a bucket in the last three minutes, 16 seconds, and they had missed their last four shots. It wasn’t a major breakdown, but there were major deficiencies that needed to be fixed if Tennessee hoped to overtake Vanderbilt, with which it was tied at 38, in the second half.
Those deficiencies were fixed in the most impactful way possible. The Lady Vols roared out of the break, going on a 22-4 run to eventually blow out the Commodores, 86-59, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“(Coach Kellie Harper) was honest with us,” Tennessee junior wing Tess Darby said. “She told us what we needed to do, what we needed to change. The coaches really all challenged us the whole game, but just getting in the locker room, we were all like, ‘This is what we have to do and these are our goals, and in order to for us to achieve those goals, we have to go out there and play.’
“Just knowing what we needed to do better, and I think that’s how the second half worked out so well for us.”
There was no such separation in the first two periods. Tennessee (18-9, 10-2 SEC) was also tied with Vanderbilt (11-15, 2-10) at 21 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Vols and Commodores used different methods to accomplish the same goal. Tennessee battled inside, using the strength and finesse of Jordan Horston, Rickea Jackson and Jillian Hollingshead, while Vanderbilt preferred to shoot from long-distance and often succeeded.
Vanderbilt was 2-for-4 on 3-pointers in the first period, while Tennessee was 0-for-6.
“We knew that they played that drop coverage on our ball screens,” Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. “So we have an offense that centers around obviously our two guards that are really great coming off ball screens. … We knew they were going to play those certain screens, and we thought, if we could hit some of those shots early on, that would bring the post players out a little more and then we would be able to attack inside a little bit easier.”
Tess Darby and Sara Puckett finally tallied the Lady Vols’ first 3s during the second quarter with Tennessee on a 12-2 run, but the Commodores fought back to keep the score knotted heading into halftime.
Tennessee’s dominant second-half showing was paced by its defense. The Lady Vols stifled the Commodores’ scoring efforts and ultimately out-rebounded them, 51-25.
“I think the flip started on the defensive end,” Harper said. “When we got stops, we were able to push the ball in transition or we were playing downhill, we were playing aggressive. It’s all related. You take good shots, you score, you get your defense set. You get stops, you can get your offense on a push.”
And Tennessee didn’t stray from its game plan, either. Overall, it outscored Vanderbilt in the paint, 48-14.
“That’s what our biggest goal was, whatever we’ve got to do, keep them out of the paint,” Horston said.
Jackson led with 21 points, followed by Horston with 18.
Tennessee has just two home games and two road games, with the home contests sandwiched in between the road bouts, remaining before SEC Tournament play begins. After heading to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Thursday, the Lady Vols will host Auburn on Feb. 19 and South Carolina on Feb. 23 before playing Kentucky on the road on Feb. 26.
