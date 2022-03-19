KNOXVILLE — Georgia Woolley’s 3-point shot bounced and rattled around the rim before finally falling in.
The make occurred right as the first quarter ended Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena, and it gave No. 13-seed Buffalo a two-point lead over No. 4-seed Tennessee heading into the second period of the NCAA Tournament first-round bout.
It was those shots from Woolley and fellow guard Dyaisha Fair that tormented Tennessee through most of the game, and the Lady Vols had to fight past the pair’s offensive dominance to ultimately down the Bulls, 80-67, and advance to face in-state foe Belmont in Monday’s second round.
“I thought we knew we had a huge challenge, especially for us on the defensive end,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said, “and we held them under their average, and I think that was a huge key to the game. Offensively we weren’t always great, but we were tough and hung in there and gave ourselves an opportunity to play again.”
Fair came into Saturday’s game as the nation’s fourth-top scorer, mixing a deadly long-range shot with nearly uncatchable speed. Woolley, meanwhile, boasts the ability to catch-and-shoot from wherever the Bulls need her to, and she ended many of Buffalo’s offensive possessions early by uncorking a shot that swished through the net. Fair finished with a game-high 25 points and five 3-pointers, while Woolley added 15 points and three 3-pointers.
“(Buffalo has) two kids that can put up big numbers,” Harper said. “Obviously Fair can get a shot off at any point and she can make them. It makes it very difficult to guard her when you can’t keep the ball out of her hands, can’t keep her from making a shot. All you can do is make her take tough shots.
“But we did lose Woolley a couple times that we left her wide open. Now, she can score also with defense, so you can’t give her the wide-open looks, but she’s had a tremendous — both of them have had tremendous seasons this year.”
Tennessee put its guards to work in trying to shut down Buffalo’s offense, particularly Fair. That included freshmen Brooklynn Miles, a tenacious and aggressive defender, and Kaiya Wynn, who hasn’t faced many players of Fair’s caliber despite her playing time increasing lately.
After almost three quarters of tight basketball, the Lady Vols finally found a rhythm and were able to build a sizable lead while holding the Bulls to just five-for-18 shooting in the fourth period, their worst mark on the day. That came after a third quarter in which Buffalo shot 9-for-20.
“I think when you come into this game, they’re going to give us their all,” junior center Tamari Key said. “We don’t expect any team would come in and be intimidated or not want to beat us because we are Tennessee. I think they played really hard today, though.
“Got to give props to our guards, too, who I think all of them ended up guarding (Fair) at some point in the game, trying to get her to make tougher shots and running around with her on defense. So I think that was a big help for us today, too, as well.
“Respect to (Fair) because she was making tough shots, too,” senior wing Rae Burrell added.
While Fair and Woolley appeared distraught in the postgame press conference, their season over despite the valiant efforts they put forth at Thompson-Boling Arena, Key and Burrell looked exhausted, yet content.
Their defense had done its job, and their team had earned the right to advance.
“All wins are good wins, especially when you get to the NCAA Tournament and you’re playing a talented team like Buffalo,” Harper said. “I’m obviously really excited to be moving on to play again, and proud of our team.”
