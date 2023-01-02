KNOXVILLE — Tennessee made a statement Thursday with its SEC-opening win at Florida. It made another, possibly larger, one Sunday.
In their first home conference game of the season, the Lady Vols shot 54% from the field, dominated the boards and ultimately played how they’ve wanted to all season in a 89-76 win over Alabama. It marked the program’s 500th victory at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I’m really excited to be 2-0 after these first two games in SEC play. That’s a big win for us right there,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “(Alabama) is a good basketball team. They can really score it. We obviously scored really well. We needed to score well to get the win.”
Tennessee (10-6, 2-0 SEC) made 36 of its 67 shots; though its defense allowed Alabama (12-3, 1-1) to shoot 44% from the field, the Lady Vols’ own offense made that a moot point. They tallied 26 assists, with senior guard Jordan Horston contributing nine.
The Lady Vols took a quick 8-4 advantage on two buckets from Karoline Striplin and one each from Tess Darby and Horston. The Crimson Tide rallied near the end of the opening period, making it a 21-20 Tennessee lead heading into the second quarter.
If the Lady Vols showed glimpses of their potential in the first quarter, they fully realized it in the second, building a double-digit lead and going into the locker room ahead 47-31. Darby (16 points) made three of her four total 3-pointers in the period, and Tennessee’s defense shined, holding Alabama to just 11 points.
“Obviously, (the second-quarter defensive effort) was really crucial,” graduate guard Jordan Walker said, “because it gave us that momentum, but I really think it is a testament to how far our defense has come. We’ve been working on it a lot.
“Every single day, we’re working on it and just how we can better each and every day on our defensive end, because we know that’s going to win us games.”
Tennessee led 75-56 to end the third quarter. It lost its groove in the fourth, not making a shot in the last three minutes, 40 seconds and turning the ball over five times in that span, but held out long enough to seal the double-digit victory.
Rickea Jackson led Tennessee with 22 points, making 10 of her 14 shots. She also grabbed seven rebounds and tallied three assists, shining again in her newfound role coming off the bench.
“The difference (lately) is my mindset and my teammates just staying in my ear, talking to me, just being there for me,” Jackson said. “We said (that it’s) SEC play, start of a new season, so I feel like we’ve all just been so focused and so locked in together that it’s made us really want to play for each other even more. So that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Tennessee will host Mississippi State on Thursday with its mission of making a quick impact in SEC play accomplished. The next step is to keep the momentum rolling, especially after one of its best offensive performances this season.
“This is kind of what you want it to look like on the offensive end,” Harper said. “You want to see ball movement. You want to see sharing the basketball. You want to get players in position for them to be successful.
“One thing that I liked today, and it was small, but our players had a really good understanding of what we were trying to do, so we might not have always been in the right position, but because they understood the gameplan or the execution piece, they manipulated their positions to get there. I think that’s a huge growth for us to have a really good handle of what we need to be doing on the offensive end.”
