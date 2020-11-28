It wasn’t clear who would start for the Tennessee women’s basketball team ahead of its season opener against Western Kentucky University on Saturday afternoon.
That was even a question for graduate transfer from Western Michigan, Jordan Walker, who said she found out she was in the starting lineup eight minutes before tipoff.
“Being on the court today for our debut was so amazing,” said Walker — a point guard for Tennessee. “I really couldn’t sleep last night. … I was just so excited to get out here and play.”
Walker was among three new faces to Tennessee’s program who started against the Toppers. They excelled, as did the Lady Vols’ bench en route to a 87-47 victory over Western Kentucky (0-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Next up for Tennessee (1-0) is ETSU at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
When asked if she liked the starting lineup or planned to continue reassessing it, Tennessee coach Kelly Harper said “both.”
“I do like that starting lineup — you had a lot of tough players out there that don’t mind taking charges and diving on loose balls,” Harper said. “But we have competition, and nothing is set in stone. The good thing for our team right now is you can’t be complacent. I think when you have people pushing each other, it’s going to help your team.”
Marta Suarez — a freshman from Spain — and graduate transfer from Liberty, Keyen Green, joined Walker as newcomers in the starting lineup. Walker and Suarez combined for 24 points and eight assists.
“I loved it when I heard that I was in the starting five, and I love the fact that coaches trust me to be out there,” Suarez said. “But what matters is that we were able to play today. You cannot take that for granted.”
Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell were the only two returners who started. A junior, Burrell led the team in scoring with 18 points to go along with seven assists and four rebounds. Davis — a 2019 first-team All-SEC selection and UT’s leading scorer last season — finished with 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
With five different Lady Vols scoring in double figures, they didn’t have to rely on Davis for production as has often been the case in past years.
“It takes some pressure off Rennia,” Harper said. “She’s going to score. … Rennia Davis is so good, but I don’t want her to have to do it alone.
“Our depth is something we’re proud of.”
The Lady Vols looked a little out of sync early — something to be expected in their first game after their scheduled one against Florida A&M on Friday was cancelled — but they found their groove after ending the first quarter ahead 17-14.
Tennessee opened the second quarter with 12 straight points — five of which were scored by Walker. The Lady Vols also forced nine of Western Kentucky’s 21 turnovers that frame to enter halftime ahead, 38-20.
Tennessee ended with 13 turnovers, with Walker only recording one as point guard. That’s certainly an encouraging stat given the Lady Vols’ struggles with ball security last season when they averaged 17.2 turnovers, off of which opponents scored 15.3 points a game.
“I was pretty comfortable,” Walker said. “Today, I just really wanted to have a low turnover number and just go out and play hard. I know, if I do that, everything else will fall into place.”
Jaiden McCoy rounded out the scoring for Tennessee in the final minute with a steal she took in for a layup to put the Lady Vols ahead 87-44 — their largest lead of the game.
But Western Kentucky freshman Jenna Kallenberg — a William Blount graduate — gave the Toppers the final word with a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“We were clearly outmatched, but that’s a very, very good Tennessee team,” Western Kentucky coach Greg Collins said. “They’re going to do well this season.”
