Just three players on the Tennessee women’s basketball team entered Sunday’s first-round game against Middle Tennessee State with experience competing in the NCAA Tournament.
Their first trip two years ago isn’t necessarily one that Tennessee senior Rennia Davis reflects on fondly.
“The experiences have not been good, to say the least,” Davis said of the squad’s 2019 first-round exit at the hands of UCLA. “We just wanted to come out today and make a statement.”
More than 700 days later — after the pandemic resulted in the cancelation of the 2020 tourney — the No. 3-seeded Lady Vols finally got another shot to create some positive NCAA Tournament memories against No. 14 seed MTSU.
Tennessee and MTSU entered halftime tied, but the Lady Vols dominated the next two quarters en route to a 87-62 victory at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. They will play No. 6-seed Michigan (15-5) on Tuesday.
Along with Davis, Kasiyahna Kushkituah and Rae Burrell were the only other two Lady Vols (17-7) to have played in an NCAA Tournament game before facing MTSU (17-8). Sunday’s victory wasn’t just big for those players. It’s also Tennessee coach Kellie Harper’s first NCAA win since taking over Tennessee’s program two years ago.
“Before the game, I told them, ‘This has been a long time coming,’” Harper said. “I wanted our players to go out and enjoy the moment because, obviously last year, you saw how quickly you can get these taken away.”
Tennessee utilized its size advantage by out-rebounding MTSU, 54-21 — including a 33-6 margin in the second half. However, it was the Lady Vols’ smallest player on the court who helped lead them in that department.
A 5-foot-8 redshirt junior, Jordan Walker grabbed a career-high 14 boards with five assists while Davis contributed 14 rebounds as well.
“A lot of that’s just effort,” Harper said of Walker. “I think people forgot to tell her she’s not as big as these other players.”
“She plays with so much heart and so much hustle,” added Davis, who recorded her 10th double-double of the season. “That’s just the type of team we are. Our offense is much more efficient when we’re getting defensive rebounds.”
Davis (24 points) and Burrell (22 points) combined for more than half of the Lady Vols’ scoring production. Their bigs, Tamari Key (13 points) and Kushkituah (10 points), joined them in double figures. Coming off the bench, Jordan Horston recorded a game-high six assists for Tennessee to put her season total at 103.
The Lady Vols shot 52% from the floor and scored 48 of their points in the paint. The Blue Raiders, on the other hand, struggled hitting shots early. They opened the game 2 of 12 from the floor, allowing Tennessee to build a 14-5 lead halfway into the first quarter.
MTSU cut it to 21-18 entering the second before a 3-pointer by the Blue Raiders’ Alexis Whittington tied the score at 23 one minute into that frame. Courtney Whitson matched that 3 with one of her own on their next possession to put MTSU ahead 26-23 with 8:11 left in the half.
From there, Tennessee and MTSU exchanged leads six more times before entering halftime tied at 39.
“It’s another one of those games where we didn’t make a lot of adjustments, we just got better at our game plan,” Harper said. “We set the tone in the third quarter about how we were going to guard, and I thought that was the biggest change from the first half.”
Things fell apart for MTSU in the third quarter, during which the Blue Raiders turned the ball over six times and shot 14% from the field. Meanwhile, Tennessee pulled ahead, 62-49 — its largest lead yet — by outscoring MTSU 23-10 that frame.
Kushkituah and Key contributed six points apiece that quarter.
“I was really excited about getting that big lineup out there in the third quarter to see what they could do,” Harper said. “Having both of our bigs in there can be a problem matchup-wise for defenses.”
The Lady Vols never looked back from there as MTSU was never able to get closer than within 11 points of closing the gap.
“We’re young to this tournament — most of our players don’t even know what it’s supposed to look like,” Harper said. “It doesn’t look like it normally does with COVID protocols, so they didn’t know what to expect anyway. ...
“I’m glad we got this first one and, hopefully, we can just stay locked in and be ready to go Tuesday.”
