KNOXVILLE — Ja’Rae Smith’s second free throw attempt found the net, and Wofford finally tallied its first two points Tuesday.
All the Terriers needed to cut through Tennessee’s lead was 20 more.
With just under two minutes left in the first quarter, when Smith nailed both of her attempts at the line, the Lady Vols had already accumulated a massive advantage, scoring 22 points before allowing any on their way to a 92-53 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.
It was just what Tennessee (8-6) wanted after a rough start to the season. Tuesday’s game was the Lady Vols’ final one before kicking off SEC play.
Tennessee was also coming off a disappointing 77-70 loss to No. 2 Stanford in which it led by five points at the start of the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of our team and our focus coming off a well-earned Christmas break,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought our players responded well. I thought we had a lot of energy at practice yesterday and we had really good focus to start this game.”
Rough patches and inconsistent play have marred Tennessee so far this season, but none of those issues were present against Wofford (9-4). The Lady Vols shot 46% overall, including a 43% mark from beyond the arc; they were at 56% and 52%, respectively, in those areas to start the fourth quarter.
Freshman Justine Pissott and junior Tess Darby each went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers, at times draining consecutive attempts. Minutes into the second quarter, Pissott hit three straight 3-pointers, showcasing the impact the former McDonald’s All-American can have on the perimeter.
Pissott and Darby weren’t the only ones who shot well from deep; five other Tennessee players also made at least one three-pointer, with Puckett nailing two.
“I think that just everybody was really confident shooting the ball today, and everybody was confident in their teammates,” sophomore forward Karoline Striplin, who made her only 3-point attempt, said. “That’s something really special when you know the person next to you is going to knock the shot down.
“Just believing in each other, and I think that’s showing how far we’ve come team-camaraderie wise. It was nice to see it pay off.”
Meanwhile, Tennessee’s defense worked wonders early, holding Wofford to just four points in the first quarter and 19 in the entire first half.
“Going into this game, Wofford’s lowest offensive point total was 67. For us to keep it down to 53, I think that was a really good job by our defense,” Harper said.
The Lady Vols needed a strong performance more than ever Tuesday, with the Terriers representing their final challenge before starting conference play. They’ll play at Florida on Thursday.
Tennessee struggled through its opening slate, dropping games to opponents like Ohio State and Indiana. It also lost to UCLA and Gonzaga during the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis and to Virginia Tech in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic.
Four of the teams it lost to (Ohio State, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford), though, were already ranked in the AP Top 25 when Tennessee faced them, and they’re all currently in the top-10. UCLA and Gonzaga are also now ranked.
The Lady Vols will face stiffer competition than Wofford once SEC play begins, but if they can build on Tuesday’s emphatic win, they could convince onlookers that their rough start wasn’t reflective of what the team is capable of.
That would be worth even more than the 92 points they put on the scoreboard against the Terriers.
“It’s like a new season … Excited, so ready for conference play,” senior guard Jordan Horston said. “I feel like we’re moving in the right direction. We’ve got it going how we want it to go, but we’ve still got room to improve. It’s a day-by-day thing. Just stay locked in, stay together and I feel like we can do anything.”
