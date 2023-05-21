KNOXVILLE — Zaida Puni didn’t have a good week ahead of the Knoxville Regional.
The Tennessee senior was sick during the stretch leading up to the weekend and was nervous about her status for the regional, all before eventually realizing that she would be good to go for the Lady Vols’ slate.
“I was sick this week,” Puni said. “And I didn’t really get to practice the whole week, so I was kind of nervous myself. But we had (batting practice) on the field Friday, and I said, ‘OK, I’m fine.’”
Puni proved she was more than fine during a weekend in which she smacked four home runs, the last two of which came during Tennessee’s 7-3 win over Indiana in Sunday’s regional final game. Her first on Sunday, a two-run shot, was the initial strike for a Lady Vols (47-8) offense that scored seven runs before the Hoosiers (43-18) tallied their first.
“(Puni) only practiced one day, I think,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “That’s how phenomenal she is.”
The win sends the Lady Vols back to the Super Regionals, in which Tennessee will host Texas. Not only has Tennessee not hosted a Super Regional since 2017, it hasn’t made a Super Regional appearance since 2019.
That makes this berth that much more special.
“The last two years were bitter. That was a bitter pill to swallow,” Weekly said. “Nobody hurts more than the players who go through that, so I think they all have such a great appreciation for how hard it is, and the ones who suffered through those regional losses those last two years, especially to do it on your home field, you don’t want to lose a regional in front of your home fans.
“So there was that extra motivation, knowing that we’re a good team and we can get this done, but nothing’s easy, nothing’s given to you. You’re going to have to fight and scratch and claw for everything you get, and I think that’s what’s so gratifying to me because I know that’s what they did.”
Puni kicked off the scoring for Tennessee with her two-run homer in the top of the first inning. It followed plays in which Kiki Milloy, Tennessee’s superstar and one of the country’s top talents, walked and then stole second; Puni brought her in with the home run.
“Home run’s great, but it’s kind of tough hitting behind Kiki (Milloy) because I know people are going to start throwing around her, but she keeps me locked in,” Puni said. “If I’m able to start something so that the rest of the team can go, I’m going to do what I can do.”
The Lady Vols put up five runs in the top of the fifth inning, with this side starting with a Puni homer as well, as she blasted a solo shot to left. After a Lair Beautae sacrifice fly, Giulia Koutsoyanopulos singled down left, and both Mackenzie Donihoo and Rylie West scored.
That set Tennessee up one run away from the run-rule, though it would never be enacted. Indiana actually mounted a slight comeback in the bottom of the seventh, scoring on a fielder’s choice, a wild pitch and an RBI single, but it was ultimately moot as Karlyn Pickens earned the necessary three outs to seal the victory.
Pickens replaced starter Payton Gottshall, who put together another stellar performance during a weekend in which she shined. She threw five innings Sunday, allowing no runs, five hits and two walks while striking out six batters and working her way out of several bases-loaded situations early.
“For me, I just kept attacking and kept throwing my pitches,” Gottshall said. “I feel like I kind of got away from that a little bit, was trying to do too much with them at one point, but just kept going at them, kept attacking.”
“Payton has another gear, and you saw it today when things got a little hairy,” Weekly added. “And then all of a sudden, she’s spinning the heck out of the ball and she’s throwing her best stuff.”
After a weekend in which it showed its best stuff, Tennessee’s attention now turns to the Super Regionals and incoming foe Texas.
“We talk about celebrating everything you achieve and celebrate until midnight and then we’ll turn that page and we’ll look ahead at Texas,” Weekly said. “Obviously, anybody who makes it through a regional is really, really, really good … It’s going to be a battle.”
