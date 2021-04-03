A pair of errors leading to a six-run third inning was the difference as the No. 21 Tennessee softball team fell to No. 8 Kentucky, 13-2, on Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Lady Vols (27-6, 3-5 SEC) struggled at the dish going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, while Kentucky (27-5, 4-4 SEC) recorded four multi-RBI homers. One bright spot for the Orange & White came in the fourth, when freshman Rylie West belted her first career home run off the bottom of the scoreboard in left center.
Kentucky led wire-to-wire, tacking on multiple runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth, posting a six-spot in the third to take a commanding eight-run lead.
