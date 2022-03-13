KNOXVILLE — When Tennessee’s players walked off the court after a three-point loss to LSU on Feb. 27, they didn’t know if they would have a shot at redemption on their home floor this season.
The good news came late Sunday.
Tennessee was named a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Wichita Region and will host first and second-round games at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols will play No. 13-seed Buffalo on Saturday, with tip-off time yet to be announced.
“Excited to have a little bit more direction and we’re really looking forward to the preparation for the week and getting ready to play Buffalo here in Knoxville,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said after the bracket was announced. “We’re super excited to be hosting. We’ve enjoyed the (Selection Sunday) evening with our players and just ready to get started.”
Buffalo (25-8) defeated Ball State, 79-75, to win the Mid-American Conference tournament championship. The Bulls will come to Knoxville on a nine-game winning streak.
Tennessee (23-8) went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, downing Alabama before being eliminated by Kentucky, which eventually defeated South Carolina to win the tournament title.
In Harper’s third season leading the program, Tennessee got off to an 18-1 start before hitting a skid in the heart of conference play. The Lady Vols, though, have fielded a mostly successful campaign so far, already winning their most games in a season under Harper, but would like to make a deep postseason run before it ends.
The winner of Tennessee and Buffalo will play the winner of No. 5-seed Oregon and No. 12-seed Belmont in Monday’s second round.
“I do know (Buffalo is) a very good basketball team,” Harper said. “They’re experienced. They’re very well coached.”
Louisville earned the No. 1 seed in the Wichita Region and will face No. 16 Albany in the first round. No. 8-seed Nebraska will play No. 9-seed Gonzaga, No. 6 BYU takes on No. 11 Villanova and No. 3 Michigan will play No. 14 American.
To round out the rest of the region’s first-round matchups, No. 7 Ole Miss will play No. 10 South Dakota and No. 2 Baylor will face No. 15 Hawaii.
Tennessee is the only women’s college basketball program to compete in each of the 40 NCAA Tournaments through the years.
“I think it’s exciting and it can be an advantage to play at home,” Harper said. “We’ve played well at home this year so we’d like to continue to do that obviously and give ourselves a chance to play two at home.”
“I think our players know that when we were playing well, we were playing with toughness,” she added. “We really reiterated that toughness wins in March. Hopefully we have those positive experiences to draw from and then also maybe some negative experiences to try to go away from as well.
“This is what tournament time is. You get to March. You’re building on everything that you have done all season long, both good and bad. At this point, it doesn’t matter except for it’s what you’ve learned, it’s the lessons. At this point, hopefully our team is confident when they step out onto the court.”
