The Tennessee softball team put together a sixth-inning rally only to fall victim to Alabama responding with one of its own in a 6-5 loss Friday in the SEC tournament semifinals in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Ivy Davis pulled the Lady Vols (41-13) within one with a RBI single and then The King's Academy alum Maddie Webber scored on a wild pitch to knot it up at 4 before Cailin Hannon delivered a go-ahead RBI single.
The celebration was short-lived as Bailey Hemphill hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth that gave Alabama the lead for good.
Tennessee will learn if it is selected to host a NCAA Regional at 9 p.m. Sunday (TV: ESPN2).
