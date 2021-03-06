The Tennessee women’s basketball team dug itself a sizable hole early against South Carolina in Saturday night’s SEC Tournament semifinals.
The No. 2-seeded Gamecocks led by as many as 19 points in the first half in Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. However, the No. 3-seeded Lady Volunteers had already demonstrated their ability to storm back, as they did in their regular-season matchup against South Carolina last month when they erased a 16-point deficit en route to a win.
This time, though — with a spot in the championship at stake — the Gamecocks didn’t allow Tennessee to celebrate a second-half comeback. South Carolina kept its foot on the gas for the 67-52 victory and the chance to defend its title.
The Gamecocks (21-4, 15-2 SEC) will play No. 4-seed Georgia, which upset off No. 1-seed Texas A&M in the semifinals. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday.
“It really came down to execution,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “South Carolina did a really good job of getting down and guarding and being very physical, and we’ve got to be able to handle that a little bit better. Hopefully, next time we will.”
For the second straight day, lack of ball security plagued the Lady Vols (16-7, 9-5 SEC). After turning the ball over 23 times against Ole Miss in the quarterfinals, they recorded 18 against the Gamecocks, and South Carolina capitalized off of them with 19 points.
Making matters worse for Tennessee was the Lady Vols inability to make shots from 3-point range. They shot 14% from behind the arc (2-for-14) while the Gamecocks made seven of their 16 3-point attempts (44%). South Carolina also out-rebounded Tennessee, 44-33.
Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston each scored 11 points to lead Tennessee in scoring. It was a rare night in which neither Rennia Davis nor Rae Burrell scored in double figures. Davis and Burrell — who average a combined 34 points — scored a combined 18 against South Carolina.
“Our team kept trying to find them looks — we just couldn’t,” Harper said. “I thought we played a little frustrated at times, and I think that affected us. ... (South Carolina) guarded every possession. They were making it difficult not just on Rennia and Rae, but on everybody.”
Nothing seemed to go right for the Lady Vols starting in the first quarter, during which they turned the ball over six times, shot 16.7% (1-for-6) from 3-point range and picked up seven fouls. Meanwhile, South Carolina built a 29-13 lead entering the second before extending that advantage to 32-13 on a 22-2 run with eight minutes left in the half.
The Gamecocks stayed in control to enter halftime ahead 39-25.
“I thought we were a little impatient offensively,” Harper said. “They’re so excited and they want to win so bad that, a lot of times, we get in a hurry to try to do it all at once, so I think that’s an area where we can find some growth.”
The Lady Vols got a spark halfway through the third quarter with six straight points — courtesy of a Walker 3-pointer and a Burrell 3-point play — that briefly cut the deficit to 46-33. That was as close as Tennessee would get. South Carolina countered with six straight points of its own to reestablish its 19-point advantage.
Zia Cooke delivered a dagger when she drained a 3-pointer for the Gamecocks in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter to put them ahead 59-39 entering the final frame. Tennessee was never able to recover as South Carolina cruised to victory from there.
Harper said she called a timeout with less than three minutes remaining for a bigger-picture discussion with her team.
“I actually called (the timeout) to talk to our team about how we were going to finish,” Harper said. “We knew we weren’t going to pull this one out with two-and-a-half minutes left, but we talked about what’s next, who we are, what we can do? The beauty is we put ourselves in a really good position, we’ve improved throughout the year, we’ve played some really good basketball, and we’re one of the teams that has an opportunity to play for a long time.
“It doesn’t help the hurt that we feel right now, but I want it to help tomorrow. I want them to wake up tomorrow looking forward to what’s next.”
