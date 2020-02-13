The Tennessee women’s basketball team lost its defensive touch in the fourth quarter on Thursday night and lost to host LSU 75-65 in a game between two of the top four teams in the SEC.
It is the third-straight loss for Tennessee (17-7, 7-4) following setbacks against top 10 teams South Carolina and Mississippi State.
LSU (18-5, 8-3) took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and piled up 26 points in the final 10 minutes to run away with the win.
A 3-pointer with seven minutes, 50 seconds left in the game by Rennia Davis, who led the Lady Vols with 19 points, trimmed Tennessee’s deficit to two points.
The Tigers responded by scoring nine of the next 11 points to stretch their lead to nine. Tennessee never got closer than seven points after that.
Davis added six rebounds, two assists and two steals to her team-high 19 points. No other Tennessee player scored in double figures. Lou Brown and Tamari Key scored nine points apiece.
LSU was led by Khayla Pointer, who had 24 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Awa Trasi made 5 of 10 shots from behind the arc on her way to 22 points.
Tennessee’s bench outscored LSU’s bench 20-15. It was the most points the Lady Vols’ bench had contributed since scoring 23 points against Vanderbilt on Jan. 30.
The Lady Vols took care of the ball better than they had in all but one other conference game. They committed 12 turnovers Thursday, which tied the season-low against an SEC opponent set against Ole Miss on Jan. 9.
Tennessee is back in action at 3 p.m. Sunday when it plays host to Texas A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena.
