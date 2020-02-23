Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.