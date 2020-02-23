KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said she didn’t feel the need to remind her team about its last home game against Vanderbilt.
It was in that matchup that the Lady Vols hit a historic low that put their status as the only team to play in every NCAA Tournament in serious jeopardy. Tennessee’s loss to Vanderbilt at home last February marked its first time losing to the Commodores in Knoxville. Harper was right — that game was not far from the Lady Vols’ minds against Vanderbilt on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We had a little chip on our shoulder,” Tennessee sophomore Rae Burrell said. “We had a little bit more to prove today.”
However, the Commodores gave the Lady Vols another scare. Tennessee led by as many as 14 points in the first half before Vanderbilt rallied to take a one-point lead in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vols held on for the 67-63 win to end their five-game losing streak and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
“This team has had a pretty good mindset and a pretty positive outlook through this stretch,” Harper said. “But I think you also worry about, at any moment, the weight of those losses being too much to pull yourself through. We didn’t want a close game. I didn’t think a close game would be good for us, but obviously we were able to overcome it.”
Vanderbilt (13-14, 3-11 SEC) took a 57-56 lead with six minutes remaining before the Lady Vols (18-9, 8-6) scored eight unanswered points that ultimately kept them ahead for good. Kasiyahna Kushkituah accounted for four of those points with a pair of buckets.
It was also during that stretch that Burrell lost her shoe on defense. Burrell picked it up and ran with it down the court before slipping it back on just in time for Rennia Davis to feed her behind the arc.
“I was just trying to get back in the play,” Burrell said. “Just get my shoe on as quick as possible — shove my foot in there real quick and try to get back to what we were doing on offense.”
Burrell gave the Lady Vols the spark they needed. She drove to the basket for a layup and drew a foul for an and-one opportunity.
Burrell missed the free throw, but Kushkituah was there for the putback to put Tennessee ahead 63-56 with four minutes left.
“They miss, so we have the opportunity to get another possession,” Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White said. “That rebound putback was big.”
Vanderbilt, which had already erased a 32-18 deficit in the first half, got to work digging itself out of a hole once again. The Commodores scored a quick four points to make it a one-possession game.
With 1:25 left, Koi Love made a layup for Vanderbilt that cut Tennessee’s lead to 64-63. The Commodores nearly silenced the arena when they took a shot from behind the arc on their next possession. The ball bounced off the rim, and Burrell was there to collect it before feeding Jordan Horston under the basket.
Horston made a layup that put Tennessee ahead 66-63 with 46 minutes left.
“Us being able to battle back — I thought that was what was most important,” Davis said. “We lost the lead, but how you respond to adversity is something we’ve been working on all season. I thought we did pretty good at keeping our cool and staying poised.”
With a three-point edge and possession, the Lady Vols were in a good position with 19 seconds left. However, they added a little drama when Jazmine Massengill bounced the ball on the line while inbounding it, resulting in a turnover.
Vanderbilt got off two shots from behind the arc that would have tied the game. Fortunately for Tennessee, neither of them dropped.
“We had two really good looks,” White said. “It just didn’t fall for us.”
The Lady Vols struggled making shots all game, going 27-for-76 (35.5%) from the field. Horston provided a spark in the first half, during which she scored 14 of her 16 points to help put Tennessee ahead 38-33 entering the third quarter.
Horston also had five assists as well as two turnovers. The freshman point guard was averaging 3.6 assists and six turnovers in Tennessee’s previous five games.
“It’s a big step for me because I’ve been really trying to focus in on not turning the ball over,” Horston said. “I’ve still got room to improve, I always will. But it’s baby steps.”
Davis led Tennessee with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Burrell narrowly missed a double-double with 12 points and nine boards.
Last year, Vanderbilt upset Tennessee 76-69 for its first win in Knoxville in 34 attempts. The Commodores entered that matchup with a 1-13 conference record.
The Lady Vols still managed to slip into the 2019 NCAA Tournament thanks to six wins over top-50 RPI teams. This season, the have just one (LSU).
Charlie Crème, ESPN’s women’s basketball bracketologist, tweeted during the game that the Lady Vols would have benefited from a more decisive victory over Vanderbilt.
{span}“As for Tennessee, win or lose here against Vanderbilt, this was not the kind of performance that instills confidence in getting a bid,” Crème wrote. “Win and the Lady Vols stay in, but they remain vulnerable without another good win at the SEC tournament.”{/span}
Harper said the Lady Vols have not discussed their postseason fate. Her focus is on the two games left on their schedule.
Tennessee will host Ole Miss on Thursday before playing at Auburn on Sunday. The SEC Tournament begins March 4.
“We’ve talked about how many days left we have until the tournament,” Harper said. “We talk about maximizing our off days, our practice days, our games, and make sure we are using every bit of it to be a better basketball team before we go to Greenville.”
