KNOXVILLE — Tennessee found its groove on Wednesday. It just took a little longer this time.
The Lady Vols were in a tight bout with UCF at the end of the first quarter Wednesday, trailing by one point. It had to feel like déjà vu, as just three days earlier, they were also in a close battle after one quarter against Wright State.
In that game, Tennessee pulled away by halftime. It took longer to do so against UCF, but the outcome was ultimately the same, as the Lady Vols came out of the locker room in strong fashion to make for an eventual blowout win, 99-64, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I’m proud of our team and getting this win,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “It’s a very physical basketball team that we played against today. I thought they were the more aggressive, tougher team in the first half and really challenged our team. And I thought we responded, came out in the second half defensively.”
Jordan Horston paced Tennessee (7-5), scoring its first six points and finishing with 15 overall. She also tallied five assists, tying with Marta Suárez for the team lead there.
The Lady Vols suffered through the same early shooting woes they’ve had in other games. They were hitting just 36% of their shots overall, and 22% from beyond the arc, to end the first period, but bounced back to increase those marks to 47% and 36%, respectively.
A streak of 3-pointers in the third quarter certainly helped. Tess Darby drained a three before Sara Puckett nailed two straight, helping Tennessee outscore UCF (6-3), 34-10, in the period.
Perhaps the most major change from the first half to the second, though, was control of the boards. The Knights out-rebounded the Lady Vols, 26-19, in the first half, but Tennessee finished on top in that area, 48-35.
Harper called it a “night and day difference.”
“Just challenged them (during halftime) to be better on the defensive end, to be tougher, to be more disciplined with their box-outs,” Harper said.
Freshman Justine Pissott shined, setting a career-high with 14 points. She made two of the five 3-pointers she attempted.
“I would say it builds (my confidence) as much, as I already have confidence,” Pissott said. “My teammates have given me a lot of confidence, and now, it’s just going to keep going.”
“She’s a threat from very deep,” Harper added. “She can spread the defense out. She’s also doing a good job of passing to the post. She’s finding the open man. So that’s given her another threat. The jumpers that she hit tonight, that’s not out of the ordinary. She’s been knocking down her jumpers in practice, so really excited to see that.
“She just looked more comfortable today, and you don’t just snap your fingers and do it. She’s worked to get there … I’m really happy to see it pay off.”
Wednesday’s bout was Tennessee’s final tuneup before traveling to face No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. The Cardinal are 10-1 on the season; their only loss came to No. 1 South Carolina in overtime, 76-71, on Nov. 20.
Tennessee lost 74-63 to Stanford at Thompson-Boling Arena last season, but it’s focusing on the positives ahead of this year’s matchup.
“I think our on-court chemistry is getting better and better,” Harper said. “I’m really excited that, I think last game we had 25 assists, this game, 24. That’s really good to see. Low turnovers, really happy that we’re sharing the basketball … They’ve been good, and I think right now, we’ve got to carry some momentum with us to the West Coast.”
