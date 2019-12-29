KNOXVILLE — Jessie Rennie’s intended role for the Tennessee women’s basketball has never been in question to her coach and teammates.
The freshman from Australia was brought in to be a 3-point specialist. Out the gate, Rennie struggled to live up to those expectations, averaging less than one 3 in the Lady Vols’ opening 11 games. That changed Sunday when Tennessee hosted Howard out of Washington, D.C, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“(My teammates) are constantly saying, ‘We’re never going to be angry at you for shooting the ball,’” Rennie said. “I’ve been confident to shoot the ball, but I don’t think I’ve been shooting the ball enough. The more I shoot, the more shots I’m going to make.”
Rennie was 5 for 7 in 3-pointers for a career-high 16 points to spark Tennessee to an 88-38 victory over Howard (8-5). The Lady Vols (10-2) shot 48.6% from the field and 42.1% from behind the arc.
The Lady Vols have struggled making shots throughout the season, particularly from long range. Their performance against Howard is a well-timed confidence boost, as Tennessee will kick off SEC play Thursday against Missouri.
Prior to Sunday, Tennessee was shooting 29.3% in 3-pointers. Rennie entered the game 7-for-22.
“Her teammates do a better job now of looking for her and expecting her to shoot the ball,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “They couldn’t have been happier every time she made a 3. That makes you feel good as a shooter. I think that’s just kind of our players figuring out roles both for themselves and each other.”
That excitement from the Lady Vols was palpable when Rennie hit her second 3 of the game, which she converted for a 4-point play late in the second quarter. Smiles stretched across Lady Vols’ faces as Rennie made her way to the foul line, beaming.
Rennia Davis is among the Tennessee players who has always vouched for Rennie’s potential as a long-range threat.
“I’ve said she can shoot the ball, and she proved that tonight,” Davis said. “Her confidence has hopefully increased a lot in this game.”
Tennessee fed off that momentum on Howard’s following possession when Rennie collected a rebound and took off on a fast break. She fed the ball down the court to Rae Burrell, who put on a move for a layup.
Burrell led Tennessee in scoring (18 points) and in rebounds (12). As usual, the 6-foot-1 sophomore seemed to appear out of nowhere in the middle of scrums under the basket. Her contributions on the boards weren’t entirely represented on the stat sheet. Burrell also successfully drew fouls and tapped loose balls to teammates, as Tennessee outrebounded Howard 59-42.
“When you think an offensive possession got a little stagnant, here comes Rae in for an offensive board above everybody else,” Harper said. “I thought she made some big plays that only Rae can make because of her high motor and her athleticism.”
Howard coach Ty Grace knew the Lady Vols would be a force on the glass. She also knew they were inconsistent shooters and hoped to capitalize on that with a zone defense to “pack it in a little bit.”
“Early on (in the season), they were not shooting the ball as well,” Grace said. “They hit some shots … that they hadn’t been hitting early on, but that’s what they do. Their players step up in moments that they need to.”
Tennessee slowed down after halftime. It allowed the Bison 15 points in the third quarter after allowing them 14 in the first half.
The Lady Vols came alive in fourth quarter, during which they outscored Howard 28-9 for their largest margin of victory this season.
Harper said that kind of third-quarter lapse is not going to cut it in the SEC.
“Between the third and fourth quarters, I had a rant in the timeout, and part of it was you’ve got to get ready for SEC play,” Harper said. “Hopefully just talking about that has helped them a little bit understand what that needs to look like. …
“As far as how far we’ve come since April, we’ve come miles. We still may have miles to go, but we’ve come miles, and I’m proud of them for that.”
