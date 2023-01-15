KNOXVILLE — Georgia had barely recovered from Jordan Walker’s third-quarter 3-pointer when Tess Darby’s own shot from beyond the arc found the net.
If that wasn’t enough, Karoline Striplin drained a third straight Tennessee 3 not even 30 seconds later, forcing the Lady Bulldogs to take a timeout. It didn’t stop the streak; Darby nailed another 3-pointer not long after.
Tennessee overwhelmed Georgia in Sunday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena, flustering the Lady Bulldogs on both sides of the ball on its way to a 68-55 win and staying unbeaten in SEC play.
“I thought we had great focus to start,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought we were able to get good looks, handled the ball well early. We had some offensive boards. I thought we had good ball movement and good pace. At the same time, we were getting stops at a really good clip on the other end.”
Wearing their new “Summitt Blue” jerseys and with legendary alumna Candace Parker in the house, the Lady Vols (14-6, 6-0 SEC) attacked the Lady Bulldogs (13-7, 2-4) quickly, kicking off the game with a 7-0 run. Georgia didn’t score until six minutes, 28 seconds remained in the first quarter, and by the time the clock hit zero on the period, Tennessee held a 21-8 advantage.
A large reason for Tennessee’s early heroics was Rickea Jackson. She came off the bench to score the Lady Vols’ final six points in the first quarter, hitting a layup before connecting on four free throws.
Jackson finished with a team-high 23 points, shooting 8-for-10 and draining the lone three she attempted.
“On the bench, we had looked up, and we were like, ‘How does (Jackson) manage to get 20 points every single game?’ You know what I mean?” Tennessee guard Jordan Walker said. “It’s so effortless for her. I think it’s just amazing to be able to have somebody who can come off (the bench) and provide that spark, especially with scoring.”
The Lady Bulldogs trimmed the Lady Vols’ lead to 21-14 in the second quarter, but Tennessee quickly calmed the storm with 10 straight points. It led 33-18 at halftime.
Even at times when the Lady Vols’ offense would go flat, it didn’t ultimately matter, as the Lady Bulldogs early struggles on that side of the ball haunted them all day. They made successful adjustments out of the locker room, greatly increasing their field goal percentage and rebounding efforts in the second half, but Tennessee didn’t let its lead evaporate in a game that became notably more physical across the final two quarters.
“The SEC games, I think they’re all a battle, but obviously some are more physical than others,” Walker said. “I just think that it speaks to who our team is, just staying composed, trying to keep our composure. It’s something that we work on every day. Those tough moments, just to be able to come out on top says a lot about us.”
Overall, Georgia made just 31% of its shots and missed every 3-pointer it attempted, never finding any consistent rhythm.
Tennessee’s 3-point shooting has vastly improved down the stretch, and that showed Sunday. The Lady Vols made eight 3s; Tess Darby, Tennessee’s long-distance specialist, dropped in four, and even Striplin, a post player, contributed from beyond the arc.
Tennessee will host Florida at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Vols beat the Gators, 77-67, on Dec. 29 in Gainesville.
“We’ve learned a lot from each SEC opponent,” Darby said. “Just every SEC is so different in the way they play, but we also have to respect everyone, and we know that. So just looking at it like it’s the next person up and hopefully coming out with the win on Thursday.”
