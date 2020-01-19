The Tennessee women’s basketball team is winning the games it’s supposed to be winning.
A season removed from suffering a handful of questionable losses, Lady Vols fans would probably agree that’s a refreshing change of pace.
“I think it is hard to go out and win every game you’re supposed to win,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I think we’ve had pretty good focus for all of our games. I don’t think I’ve walked into a game where they haven’t really shown up.”
Tennessee has won its last three SEC games in decisive fashion — something that wasn’t a given last season. In the past 11 days, the No. 24 Lady Vols (14-3, 4-1 SEC) have defeated Ole Miss, Georgia and Florida by an average of almost 34 points.
They will aim to keep rolling against Alabama (11-6, 1-3) tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
“Alabama makes you play ugly,” Harper said. “They make you uncomfortable. They’re physical, they’re tough. … They just make it a grind so, if you’re not focused and not ready to go and do what you need to do, it’s easy to play where they’re at.”
That’s certainly something the Lady Vols hope to avoid. It was a problem last season when Tennessee dropped several games that, on paper, it was supposed it win. The worst of those setbacks happened last February at home to Vanderbilt. In their 34 matchups against the Commodores in Knoxville, the Lady Vols had never lost one on their home turf until that point.
It was a historic low, especially considering Vandy entered the matchup 1-13 in SEC play.
Two months prior, Missouri also notched its first win at Tennessee. That loss kicked off the Lady Vols’ historic six-game losing streak — their longest in 49 years.
During that stretch, Tennessee fell to Alabama, 86-65. Alabama has the Lady Vols’ number as of late. The Crimson Tide is riding a five-game win streak against Tennessee.
“If there were any worries that our team wasn’t focused, I think our recent history would help that,” Harper said.
“Our players know it’s a big conference game.”
As far as consistency goes, Tennessee is proving to be easier to trust so far. While ugly at points, the Lady Vols’ losses have been fairly respectable. Early in December, they fell to Stanford — the No. 1 ranked team at the time. Prior to that, they lost to an unranked Texas, which went on to beat Stanford later that month.
The Lady Vols’ most recent loss came to No. 13. Kentucky. The Wildcats capitalized on 21 Tennessee turnovers with 28 points en route to an 80-76 win. Since then, Tennessee has allowed fewer than 15 turnovers while shooting higher than 51% from the field.
The Lady Vols shot 53% in their 78-50 win over Florida on Thursday.
“We have been really focused,” Harper said. “The Florida game was a big game to test that — how mentally ready were we going to be for that game, and we were. I was proud of them, and I need to give my players a lot of credit for that.
“I have high expatiations. Every game now — I’m expecting an elite level focus and intensity.”
