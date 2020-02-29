KNOXVILLE — The grueling nature of playing in the SEC is something freshmen just have to learn firsthand.
Tamari Key and Jordan Horston are among those first-year players on the Tennessee women’s basketball team who took some time to adjust.
Now, with the postseason on the horizon, Key and Horston appear to be finding their confidence after tough month of setbacks for the Lady Vols. It’s good timing, too, with the SEC Tournament kicking off Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina.
First, Tennessee (19-9, 9-6 SEC) will conclude its regular season today at Auburn (10-16, 4-11). Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
Tennessee coach Kellie Harper knew the freshman duo would take time to adapt to the physicality and intensity of conference play. She said as much on Feb. 6 after the Lady Vols fell to then-No. 8 Mississippi State.
“Having to stay focused and be intense and be physical every single possession is taxing, period,” Harper said. “That’s what we’re asking them to do, and they’re young. They’re going to get there, and they’re going to figure that out.”
Key and Horston faltered during Tennessee’s recent five-game losing streak. During that stretch, Horston averaged six turnovers and Key averaged 5.4 points after scoring almost nine in the Lady Vols’ opening six games.
For the first time since Tennessee’s season opener, Key didn’t start against Ole Miss on Thursday — a product of it being Senior Night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Seniors Kamera Harris and Lou Brown got starts as post players in what appeared to be a safe matchup. Tennessee beat Ole Miss by 56 points earlier this season.
Coming off the bench evidently suited Key, who scored a career-high 17 points in Tennessee’s 77-66 victory.
The 6-foot-5 center was 6-for-9 from the field and 5-for-6 in free throws. That performance from the foul line came a week and a half after Key missed five of six free throws in Tennessee’s 73-71 loss to Texas A&M.
Key entered Thursday’s matchup against Ole Miss having not scored in double figures in Tennessee’s last 11 games.
“It felt good,” Key said. “I have been working hard in practice trying to rebound more and get put backs and just finding open spots. I felt like today was really rewarding for me.”
Key certainly has the size to provide Tennessee with a dominating inside presence. She leads the SEC in blocks with 2.8 per game.
That average has been dwindling as of late. After recording a career-high nine blocks against South Carolina on Feb. 2, Key has recorded eight blocks in Tennessee’s last six games combined.
“Right now, a lot of times she is just taller than people, and she’s got great fundamentals,” Harper said. “The physicality of the game at this level is something that she is still adjusting to and, when she gets more comfortable with that, I think you will be able to see her utilize her fundamentals and her execution at even higher level.”
Like Key, Horston earned a spot as a starter in Tennessee’s second game. The 6-foot-2 point guard is a playmaker ranking third in the SEC in assists with 4.8 per game.
Horston makes things happen with her athleticism and lack of hesitation, whether that involves making a no-look pass or driving through traffic for a layup. However, those bold tendencies have come with a cost — turnovers.
In 13 of 28 games, Horston’s number of turnovers outnumbered her assists. For five straight games in February, she averaged six turnovers and fewer than four assists.
It was during that stretch she lost her spot in the starting lineup. Like with Key, that may have been just what she needed.
Horston appears to be learning how to strike the right balance between playmaker and risk-taker. She has recorded three turnovers and 12 assists in her last two games combined, and she has come off the bench and contributed 10.3 points and 5.3 assists in Tennessee’s last three matchups.
Harper said she noticed a difference in Horston against Vanderbilt last Thursday, when Horston scored 16 points and recorded five assists with just one turnover in Tennessee’s 67-63 victory.
“I thought Jordan was really aggressive to the basket, looking for her opportunities early on today,” Harper said. “She still had the aggressiveness, but there was a little bit of poise there. She played with great confidence.”
Auburn enters its Senior Night with some momentum. The Tigers recently upset LSU, which beat Tennessee by 10 earlier this month, and they took then-No. 9 Mississippi State into overtime before falling short in a 92-85 loss on Feb. 20.
Currently, the Lady Vols would receive the No. 7 seed for this week’s conference tournament, but there is a possibility to move up a spot with a win.
“Sunday is going to be very tough for a few reasons,” Harper said. “For one, they have gotten better. Two, it’s their senior day. And three, their style of play is unique. For us, we haven’t seen that a lot.
“We’ll make sure that we are prepared with our execution to go against their press and their zone but, when we get out there, you actually have to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.