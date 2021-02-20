Senior utility Ivy Davis hit two home runs and senior infielder Ashley Morgan, sophomore outfielder Kiki Milloy and junior catcher Ally Shipman also went yard to lead Tennessee to a sweep of Southeast Missouri State. The Lady Vols cruised to a 7-0 victory in the opener before notching a 5-3 win in the finale.
Junior pitcher Ashley Rodgers (3-0, 0.00 ERA) picked up both wins in the circle, tossing five shutout innings with eight strikeouts in the opener and then tossing two perfect innings of relief in Game 2.
The Lady Vols will attempt to continue their perfect start to the season with a doubleheader against Ohio, which starts at 2 p.m. inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
