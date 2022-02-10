KNOXVILLE — Tennessee battled both a physical foe and a mental one Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
When the Lady Vols tipped off against Missouri, they hoped to halt a skid that included losses in three of their past four games, meaning they would have to stave off both a sneaky Tigers squad and their own demons.
No. 13 Tennessee accomplished both of those feats, downing Missouri, 76-62, and playing like it had during its successful run earlier this season, particularly on defense. The Lady Vols held the Tigers to just 33 points across the first three quarters.
“You know why I feel good about it? I feel good about it because of the way we did it,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “The players feel so good about those first three quarters defensively. They really do. It’s good for them. It’s good for them to be rewarded with a win, a comfortable win, doing it the way we ask them to do it.”
After fielding losses to Auburn, Florida and UConn in recent weeks, with the latter two back-to-back, the Lady Vols (20-4, 9-2 SEC) hope a win calms the waters as the postseason rapidly approaches. With just five games remaining in the regular season, Tennessee can’t afford a downward spiral this close to tournament time.
There may not have been a better team for Tennessee to prove itself against than Missouri (16-8, 5-6) either. Though the Tigers have fielded an up-and-down season, they’re a gritty squad that handed No. 1 South Carolina its only loss so far, besting the Gamecocks in overtime on Dec. 30.
Missouri quickly put the pressure on Tennessee, too, with redshirt senior post LaDazhia Williams tallying three fouls before halftime and the Tigers getting in the faces of Lady Vols shooters.
It ultimately didn’t work, though, as Tennessee took a 32-27 halftime lead and turned it into a sizable win. Horston recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, and sophomore guard Tess Darby made it rain from long-distance, nailing four 3-pointers.
“We just went into the game with the right mindset,” junior forward Jordan Horston said. “We all wanted to win. We all knew that we had to bounce back and get our mojo back, and I felt like we did that today.”
The only thing better for a team than proving itself is proving itself against a capable foe, and fending off a feisty Missouri team might just be the confidence-booster Tennessee needs to shake off its recent slump.
“Missouri’s a great team,” Horston said. “They shoot the ball pretty well, and I feel like we defended that. We just had to get the ball rolling for us. It was a great momentum-shift for us and we’re just going to keep it going, keep rolling.”
The Lady Vols certainly want to keep that ball rolling, as they’ll need every ounce of momentum the rest of the way. Their remaining regular season slate includes bouts with the top-ranked Gamecocks and No. 14 LSU before the SEC Tournament kicks off in Nashville.
“I think for us, a big focal point after that week that we had where we were kind of in a slump, we just had to realize that we were okay,” junior center Tamari Key said. “There’s a lot of outside noise and a lot of things that people have to say about us, but at the end of the day, it’s about how we feel as a family, as a team with our coaches.
“We were fine. We knew what we needed to do, just play Tennessee basketball, get back to the things that we were doing. So it wasn’t rocket science. We didn’t have to figure something out. We just had to play Tennessee basketball at the end of the day. I think if we keep continuing to do that, continuing to play defense, we’re going to be just fine.”
