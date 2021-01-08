It was a spur of the moment thing, according to Tennessee senior Rennia Davis.
Davis said the Lady Volunteers hadn’t planned to collectively take a knee during the national anthem before their SEC opener against Arkansas on Thursday night. But, in the wake of what had happened at the nation’s Capitol the day before, it just felt right.
“It was a decision we made on the fly,” Davis said. “We thought that, with everything going on — especially recently in Washington — that’s what we saw fit to do.”
Virtually the entire Tennessee women’s basketball team took a knee during the anthem, and those who didn’t stayed linked in arms with the ones who did. The Lady Vols paired that pregame statement with a statement win as they cruised past the No. 13-ranked Razorbacks, 88-73, in front of their home crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols had never knelt during the national anthem. Tennessee coach Kellie Harper — who, along with her staff, did not kneel — said doing so wasn’t discussed with her beforehand.
“I chatted with a few of them afterwards, and they indicated to me it was pretty spontaneous,” Harper said. “I’ll be honest with you, I think a lot of it is just the emotions of what’s going on right now and where they are with things. …
“It’s been hard to watch things on television and know where things are in the world, but, hopefully, we can help be the change and maybe a positive light. I’m really so proud of our players and how they’ve handled this.”
Wednesday was a stunning one for the country as a mob stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C., prompting the Lady Vols to engage in social activism.
It didn’t go unnoticed by the sparsely filled stands. A few spectators voiced their disapproval, with one man yelling, “Respect the flag!”
Davis — who finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds — didn’t appear fazed by that response.
“We were able to see who some of our real fans were today and who weren’t,” Davis said. “It was just great to see who was really on our side and has our backs outside of basketball and as actual people.”
Sports might serve as an escape from reality for fans, but the athletes themselves don’t get to live in that bubble.
Harper said this summer was an educational one for the team as it grappled with issues of police brutality and racial injustice prompted by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May.
“We were educating each other, ourselves, staff, players — our black players, our white players, our international players — everybody was educated this summer,” Harper said. “We shared a lot of personal feelings, and it was good for us because it gave us a really good understanding of the person sitting next to you — where she’s coming from and what her background is.
“Those discussions were really good. They were difficult at times, but that’s OK. To get to the point, sometimes you have to have difficult conversations.”
Tennessee is just the latest team to draw attention to such difficult topics, as athletes have become increasingly emboldened to use their platforms to promote change this past year.
Junior Rae Burrell — who also scored 26 points against the Razorbacks — said activism by WNBA players over the summer served as inspiration for her and her teammates.
“I think, with our platform, it’s good for us to speak up on something that we stand for,” Burrell said. “We didn’t really plan to do it, but with everything happening yesterday and over the summer, we just felt that it needed to be done.”
Harper said she knows such actions will prompt backlash towards her players, but she supports them.
“They made a statement, and I think they need to stick to that,” Harper said. “It does hurt them when they see negative comments because they feel so strongly about what they’re doing, but that’s just life. You’ve got to deal with negativity. …
“If you’re strong enough in what you believe, you just leave it and you just march right on.”
