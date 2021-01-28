KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper’s goal for her women’s basketball team heading into Thursday night’s SEC matchup against Ole Miss was to focus on itself.
“You have to go out and play your game,” Harper said. “Our opponent doesn’t matter. We have to be focused on doing what we do well, and I told the team that’s our next lesson.”
It’s a lesson Tennessee appeared to need after hosting Ole Miss. The No. 20 Lady Vols weren’t dialed in the first quarter, which they ended with seven turnovers and behind by 10 points. But they compensated for their sloppy play early by making their free throws down the stretch.
Tennessee was 11-for-11 from the foul line in the second half to pull out a 68-67 win over Ole Miss at Thompson-Boling Arena. Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols (11-3, 5-1 SEC) with 21 points and seven rebounds.
“Ole Miss started the game with more energy than we did and, obviously, they continued with that same energy throughout the game,” Davis said. “Just us being able to pick it up and kind of match their energy — that’s what helped us win the game.”
Tennessee outscored Ole Miss in the second and third quarters to take a 62-61 lead with 58 seconds left. Jordan Horston stretched that advantage to 64-61 with a pair of free throws before the Rebels (7-6, 1-6 SEC) tried to respond on their ensuing possession, but a traveling violation gave the ball back to Tennessee with 47 seconds remaining.
Davis put the Lady Vols in a comfortable spot when she scored a layup before the shot-clock expired, but Ole Miss answered with a 3-point play to make it a two-point game with 6.8 seconds remaining.
It was at this point Tennessee’s Rae Burrell got sent to the foul line. She made both shots with five seconds left to put Tennessee ahead 68-64. As it turned out, both of those shots proved to be crucial as Ole Miss’ Donnetta Johnson drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to round out the scoring.
“When things weren’t going our way, we just stayed together and kept fighting,” Horston said. “Credit to Ole Miss because they came out and they punched us in the mouth first, sadly, but I feel like we did a good job handling it towards the end.”
The Lady Vols got off to an ugly start. They turned the ball over four times in the opening two minutes and finished the first quarter with seven turnovers. Meanwhile, the Rebels capitalized by taking a 18-8 lead entering the second frame.
Ole Miss stretched that advantage to 23-10 in the opening two and a half minutes before the Lady Vols finally seemed to wake up. Horston provided a spark for them with a 3-pointer before grabbing a rebound on the other end of the court and taking it in for a fast-break layup.
Burrell capped a 14-3 Tennessee run with a pair of free throws that cut Ole Miss’ lead to 26-24 with less than three minutes left in the half. The Rebels entered halftime ahead 33-30 and forced another three Tennessee turnovers in the opening two minutes of the second half.
Davis got Tennessee back on track again with 3:32 left in the third quarter when she converted on a 3-point play to tie the score at 41. She then gave the Lady Vols their first lead of the game, 43-41, with a pair of free throws 25 seconds later.
Ole Miss immediately snagged back momentum with a 3-point play of its own to reclaim a 45-43 lead, but Tennessee ended the quarter with six unanswered points to enter the fourth ahead 49-45. Freshman Destiny Salary capped the run with a buzzer-beater after ripping down an offensive board and getting the put-back.
“The two things that we did not start the game with were energy and composure, and I thought Destiny came in and actually brought both of those,” Harper said. “She played with a lot of confidence and scored some buckets there in that third quarter that were really big.”
The teams exchanged leads three times in the fourth quarter before Horston put Tennessee ahead 62-61 from the foul line with 1:56 left, and the Lady Vols never relinquished that lead.
Next up for Tennessee is Florida (9-7, 2-6) at home on Sunday.
“You don’t just walk into a gym and win,” Harper said. “The SEC is so much better — competitive from top to bottom. I think our players are hearing that, but I think it takes a little bit of maturity to be able to handle that.”
