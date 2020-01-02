KNOXVILLE — The dread in Thompson-Boling Area was palpable Thursday night when Rennia Davis went down in the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s SEC opener against Missouri.
The junior forward hit the hardwood after getting tangled up with a defender, who landed on her right leg. She immediately reached for it, triggering collective gasps from spectators. A hushed sense of horror quickly began setting in.
That is, until Davis popped back up and began jogging around. She recognized she nearly gave fans a heart attack.
“I thought I was going to have a heart attack, too, that’s why I jumped back up,” Davis said — a bag of ice taped to her right ankle. “I’m good, though.”
Once again, Davis proved why she’s indispensable for the Lady Vols. She led Tennessee past Missouri, 77-66, with 19 points and 12 rebounds. It’s her 11th straight game scoring in double figures and her seventh double-double of the season.
The Lady Vols (11-2, 1-0 SEC) built a 14-point lead over Missouri (3-11, 0-1 SEC) with a 22-4 run spanning the second and third quarters. They never trailed in the second half.
Missouri didn’t go away quietly, though. The Tigers cut the deficit to four with seven and a half minutes left before Tennessee pulled away again — this time for good.
Tennessee outrebounded the Tigers 43-22 and shot 50% from the field.
“You throw records out the door when it’s game time,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “They shot the ball well — that’s what they do. … Really proud we were able to get enough stops and put the ball in the hole enough to win and start the conference season off on a positive note.”
Missouri came out the gate hot. The Tigers were 5-for-8 in 3-pointers in the first quarter for a 21-16 lead entering the second.
Fortunately for Tennessee, it wasn’t sustainable. Missouri shot 20% in the second quarter while going 1-for-6 from behind the arc. The Lady Vols capitalized with eight unanswered points for a 32-28 halftime lead.
Harper said the adjustments Tennessee made during that stretch weren’t technical. The Lady Vols just did a better job getting out and guarding the arc.
“In that first quarter, we had some really good defensive possessions, and then we had some possessions where they just knocked down 3’s,” Harper said. “It took us a bit, but I think our players stuck to the game plan, understood where adjustments needed to be made and did a good job coming out of the first quarter.”
Tennessee pulled ahead 46-32 in the third quarter before Missouri found its groove again. Haley Troup opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for the Tigers to make it a two-possession game.
It’s not the first Troup has given the Lady Vols trouble. She was 4-for-6 behind the arc last season when Missouri edged Tennessee, 66-64, for its first win in Knoxville.
The Lady Vols didn’t panic. With less than three minutes remaining, a Tamari Key put back put Tennessee ahead by 11, and the Tigers never got within single digits again.
A 6-foot-5 center, Key had 16 points and three rebounds. The freshman was largely to credit for Tennessee’s 44 points in the paint and 19 second-chance points.
“Tennessee is so strong and so big, and they just do a great job of pounding the glass,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “Obviously, we gave up a lot of second-shot opportunities that came back to hurt us.”
Jazmine Massengill was also nearly perfect for Tennessee. The sophomore guard contributed 12 assists while turning the ball over once. Massengill has 24 assists and three turnovers in the Lady Vols’ last three games.
Tennessee returns to action Sunday at Kentucky.
“Every night is going to be like this,” Davis said. “Every night is going to be physical. At any point in the game, you can come back. At any point in the game, you could be losing, so just playing the full 40 minutes is something we have been kind of emphasizing.”
