KNOXVILLE — For everyone on the court Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena, it was all about opportunity.
As the University of Tennessee Lady Vols cruised to a 108-44 exhibition win over Georgia College, the chance was there for third-year coach Kellie Harper to see what she truly has in her team.
“Obviously, this was an opportunity for me to play a lot of people,” Harper said.
“That lent itself to have a little more balance as well. I think going through the season, we are going to be a better basketball team if we have balance.”
For graduate transfer Alexis Dye, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds, the chance was there to finally put on a Lady Vol jersey and take the court.
“It was good,” Dye said. “In the beginning, I was really nervous, because I’m a nervous person. After I scored on my first play of the game, it made me excited. It felt good to be out there playing for Tennessee.”
Even for the coach on the opposing bench, Ross Jolly, who is one of Harper’s two brothers coaching college basketball, the chance was there to actually compete against his sister on such a large stage.
“I hope I took time to really appreciate the moment; that’s something that may never happen again,” Jolly said. “It’s hard to not get wrapped up in the game and trying to help your team do as best we can. I hope I took time to kind of reflect on that and appreciate that moment.
“It’s about our team, but selfishly, it was a pretty cool experience.”
Tennessee led 28-6 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in reaching triple digits. Freshman Sara Puckett put the Lady Vols over the century mark with a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Senior Rae Burrell led the Lady Vols with 18 points, followed by junior Jordan Horston with 14. Puckett had a team-high nine rebounds to go with 5 points.
While there were some negatives for Tennessee, including 12 misses among the 21 free throws attempted, the Lady Vols made good on most of their opportunities.
“That was fun to get that game under our belt,” Harper said. “There was a lot of excitement amongst our team today. We spent an entire hour at shootaround working on our warmup. We were really looking forward to getting out there and having this ‘so called’ dress rehearsal, putting a uniform on and playing in front of fans.
“The environment, even though it was an exhibition game on a weeknight, there is still nothing like Lady Vol fans, and we love having them here. Obviously for us, there are a lot of positives to build on, and there are a lot of things to correct and work on in the next week. It is a good start. We have it on film, and we will have some great sessions this week. I think we will be a better basketball team the next time we take the court.”
As for coaching against her little brother, that was another occasion to be cherished for Harper.
“Honestly, it was really cool for me,” Harper said. “May not ever have that opportunity again to play against him. I know his team a little bit. I try to follow them. I pull for them. He knows our team very well. He knows everything about our team, watches all of our games. I’m going to give him a hard time for calling a couple of late timeouts, but I think we both enjoyed being able to do this.
“My mother was dressed in beige. I don’t know if you could go any more neutral than she did. I’m sure that was not fun for her. My entire family was here and that was really cool for us. He’s a really good coach. They ran a lot of really good things, and as they continue to grow their program, I think they are going to do well.”
Jolly’s team realized the chance it had, too, as his group got to compete at TBA against a Lady Vols program boasting plenty of past success and hoping for more under his sister.
“First, what an awesome place and awesome atmosphere to play women’s college basketball and basketball in general,” Jolly said. “That’s something that we’ve been talking to our team about is the opportunity that we have, that most don’t get to play on this court.
“We talked a lot about making sure that we respected the game of basketball, the court that we’re playing on and the teams that have played here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.