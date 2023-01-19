KNOXVILLE — Tennessee had plenty of motivation to perform well Thursday.
With an undefeated mark in SEC play on the line and while hosting the team’s annual “We Back Pat” night, the Lady Vols knew the stakes when Florida came to Thompson-Boling Arena, and they more than met the challenge.
Using a stellar defense and an ever-evolving offense, Tennessee raced past Florida, 74-56, to claim its seventh conference win and properly honor the legacy of Pat Summitt, the program’s legendary former head coach who passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease five years earlier.
“(We Back Pat) means everything,” senior guard Jordan Horston said. “(Summitt) led the way for women in general, and I’m just glad that we got the win in that jersey. I think I might be undefeated in that jersey, to be honest.”
A glance at the final score would make it hard to believe the Lady Vols (15-6, 7-0 SEC) trailed the Gators (12-7, 1-5 SEC) at the end of the first quarter, 15-12. Tennessee struggled against Florida’s tight defense early, making just four of their 23 shots, including just one of their eight 3-point attempts, in the first period.
Improvement could be seen as early as the second quarter, though. Tennessee outscored Florida, 19-10, in the period, with Rickea Jackson contributing six points off the bench, a role she has embraced to high success lately.
“To be honest, anybody would want to score, but I just do what’s needed for this team,” Jackson said. “I just take my role and try to make the best out of it, whether that’s starting or that’s coming off the bench. So I’m just glad that we are where we are today.”
With the defense staying solid and the offense improving, the Lady Vols ended the half having made seven of their last nine shots and led 31-25 entering the locker room.
The Gators cut the deficit to 33-30 early in the third quarter, as KK Deans scored inside, was fouled and converted the free throw. Tennessee then went on a 9-0 run, and a 3-pointer by Karoline Striplin and a layup by Sara Puckett gave them another double-digit lead at 42-30.
Striplin, a 6-foot-3 post, has proven her ability to hit long-distance shots in recent games. That adds another layer to Tennessee’s offense.
“(Striplin) has always been a good shooter,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “She’s working hard on even her consistency. She takes a lot of threes, I’m telling you. She gets a lot of shots up because she works so hard, puts the time in. It does, it allows us to stretch the defense in a different way than we’ve ever really been able to do.
“Proud of her. She gives us good presence in the paint in terms of her post-up, she posts up really hard, but now she can really spread the floor, and that gives us a lot of opportunities.”
By the time the fourth quarter began, the Lady Vols had the game in control, a situation that has become commonplace for them during their strong start to SEC play. Tennessee has held its last three opponents, all SEC teams, to less than 60 points, clear evidence of the team’s increasing defensive production from the start of the season.
Jackson led with 16 points, followed by Horston with 14. Horston finished with a double-double, also snagging 10 rebounds.
Tennessee will travel to Columbia to face SEC foe Missouri on Sunday before hosting No. 5 UConn in a marquee matchup on Jan. 26.
“(The target on our backs) gets bigger and bigger, definitely,” Jackson said. “If I was one of those teams and I saw that “0” (losses), I would definitely want to be the team to put that “1” up there. So I feel like we just have to continue to do the little things, stay within ourselves and be efficient.
“It’s definitely going to be tough going to Missouri, going to things like that, but as long as we do us and do our key things, I feel like we’ll be okay.”
