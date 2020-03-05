GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nothing seemed to go right for the Tennessee women’s basketball team in the first half of Thursday night’s second-round game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The Lady Vols couldn’t make shots or stop Missouri from behind the arc, digging themselves into a 13-point hole in the second quarter at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
“At halftime, we were just trying to get our players motivated,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “We didn't want to come in there and be satisfied with our first-half performance. We wanted to try to instill a little urgency going out of the locker room.”
Harper’s pep talk appeared to be effective for No. 6 seed Tennessee. The Lady Vols outscored No. 11 Missouri by 17 points in the third quarter en route to a 64-51 victory.
They will play No. 3 Kentucky in the third round today at approximately 8:30 p.m.
The win marks Tennessee’s first of the season after trailing at halftime — the Lady Vols were 0-7 entering the matchup — and its 13-point comeback is the sixth largest in SEC Tournament history.
Rae Burrell led the Lady Vols with 16 points while Rennia Davis (15 points) and Kasiyahna Kushkituah (13 points) joined her in double figures for Tennessee.
The Lady Vols (21-9) missed their first eight shots from the field, and they entered the second quarter trailing 17-10 after shooting 21% in the opening frame.
Even Davis was uncharacteristically off. In a desperate effort to grab momentum, she attempted a long step-back 3-pointer. It’s a shot she has made in clutch situations all season, including at the buzzer against Alabama for a 65-63 win in January.
The magic wasn’t there in the first half against Missouri. Her shot fell short of the rim, triggering air-ball chants from the stands.
“First tournament game for this group — I guess we were kind of flustered,” Tennessee’s Jazmine Massengill said. “We just had to get our nerves together.”
That proved to take some time. The Lady Vols couldn’t snap out of their slump for most of the second quarter, and Missouri capitalized with a nine-point run for a 28-15 lead — its largest of the game — with 5:10 left in the half.
Missouri (8-22) entered halftime ahead 34-26 thanks in large part to its long-range shooting. The Tigers were 5-for-12 from behind the arc in the first two quarters — hitting them in timely fashion to keep Tennessee from ever sustaining momentum.
Davis didn’t elaborate, but she said the Lady Vols’ locker room at halftime was anything but lifeless.
“The locker room was actually the opposite of quiet at halftime, to say the least,” Davis said. “I think the message was well-received.”
The Lady Vols flipped the script on Missouri in the second half, opening it with eight unanswered points to tie the score 34-34 with 7:20 left in the third quarter. After a Rae Burrell 3-pointer, Davis closed the gap for the first time with a 3-point play.
It was at that point Tennessee fans went wild, with an overwhelming majority of spectators clad in orange.
“Seeing all that orange out there, we do it for them,” Kushkituah said. “We have the best fans in the world. I’ll just sit on the bench sometime and look up at the crowd — the support is just crazy.”
The Lady Vols outscored Missouri 23-6 in the third quarter, which it ended ahead 49-40. They grabbed their first lead of the game — 41-40 — with four minutes left in the frame in the middle of a 15-point run, and they never relinquished it.
Burrell accounted for the first nine of those unanswered points, including the free throw that put Tennessee ahead for good.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were 1-for-14 from the field that frame. Their six points is the seventh fewest scored in any quarter in tournament history.
“We really locked in with our defense,” Burrell said. “We had good communication. We had good offensive rebounds. We started attacking a little bit more, getting to the free-throw line. Things like that really got our momentum going.”
Tennessee defeated Missouri 77-66 in their first matchup in January. The Lady Vols will aim to rectify their 80-76 loss to Kentucky and bolster their resume ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
A win — or even a respectable performance — would go a long way in protecting their legacy as the only women’s basketball program to play in every NCAA Tournament since it began in 1982.
“That was really the first game that we played against a really high-pressure defense,” Harper said. “I've not seen them a lot since, but I know both teams have grown since then.”
