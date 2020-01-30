Tennessee turned up the defense in the second quarter to take control in a 78-69 road victory over Vanderbilt on Thursday night.
The Lady Vols limited Vanderbilt to nine points in the second quarter after allowing 21 in the first quarter and falling behind.
Tennessee (17-4, 7-1 SEC) pulled away in the fourth quarter to win its sixth consecutive conference game.
Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols with 22 points and seven rebounds, and Jazmine Massengill scored 14 points. Jordan Horston chipped in 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots.
Tennessee will face its biggest challenge to date on Sunday when it travels to No. 1-ranked South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
