KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper knew the transition wouldn’t be easy.
Fortunately, some of Harper’s players helped ease that challenge during her first season at the helm of the women’s basketball program. Among those Lady Vols are Lou Brown and Kamera Harris.
During a season of ups and downs, Harper said she has relied on the maturity and positive nature of the senior duo.
“The newness, the change — it’s hard,” Harper said. “Kam and Lou have been just terrific for us. They have done what we asked them to do. They have been low maintenance. They are good people.
“They have just welcomed us, and I am very grateful for them.”
Brown and Harris will celebrate Senior Night ahead of Tennessee’s final home game of the season. Tipoff against Ole Miss (7-20, 0-14 SEC) is at 7 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 27) at Thompson-Boling Arena, with presentations taking place on the court at 6:40 p.m.
Brown and Harris have seen increased roles for the Lady Vols (18-9, 8-6).
Brown, who missed all of last season after tearing her ACL, has started in every game but one. The 6-foot-3 redshirt senior is Tennessee’s first player from Australia.
She is also the kind of player who junior Rennia Davis said makes good things happen around her, even if those contributions don’t show up on the stat sheet.
“I, personally, love playing with Lou,” Davis said. “I think she has heart. She has passion for the game. She is older, so she has been around the game for a while, so she has a lot of knowledge of the game. …
“She is that glue player for us.”
At age 24, Brown is the oldest player for the Lady Vols after receiving a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA. She transferred to Tennessee ahead of last season from Washington State, where she started in 71 of 95 games and averaged 5.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.
For Tennessee, Brown averages 4.6 points and 4.4 boards.
What’s more valuable to Harper is the “calming effect” Brown has on the court.
“Lou plays very intelligently with a lot of toughness,” Harper said. “She also has a good understanding of what we are trying to do. She is also the most experienced, the most mature player on our team. ... I think the players like her on the court with them. I would. I would want her out there with me.”
A 6-3 forward from Hampton, Georgia, Harris has played in a career-best 25 games this season. Recruited for her interior defensive abilities, Harris’ improved shooting range has allowed her to become more of a scoring threat after seeing limited minutes in her first three years.
Harris has doubled her minutes (11.3 on average) and notched career statistical highs in every category.
“In practice, Kam does what we ask her to do,” Harper said. “Defensively, I think she plays like a senior, and just having that maturity and that extra year or two under her belt definitely matters.”
Tennessee downed Ole Miss, 84-28, on Jan. 9 in Oxford. The Lady Vols are tied for sixth place in conference standings with LSU a week removed from the SEC Tournament.
Brown said the fans are what she will miss most about playing at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I’ve never played in a place that’s had this type of support, this type of energy and electricity in a stadium during a game,” Brown said. “It’s been absolutely surreal. … To have this experience here has been once in a lifetime.”
The last two years for Brown and Harris certainly haven’t always been easy. Last season was an especially trying one for the program, which suffered its longest losing streak (six games) in 49 years and its first losing conference record.
This season hasn’t gone exactly as hoped either, with the Lady Vols recently ending a five-game skid. For the second straight season, their status as the only program to play in every NCAA Tournament since it began in 1982 is in jeopardy.
Tennessee will likely need to win its final two regular-season games and notch a win in the SEC Tournament for a shot at sustaining that legacy.
“I think our group has been through a lot,” Harris said. “Every team goes through things, but I kind of feel like I’ve been through it all.
“It makes me proud, and it makes me grateful. I’ve learned so much about myself throughout my time here. Honestly, I’m just happy I’ve been through it here. I wouldn’t have picked anywhere else.”
