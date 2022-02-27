KNOXVILLE — Fans stood and applauded as the lights shone down on Rae Burrell, Keyen Green and Alexus Dye.
Tennessee honored its three seniors prior to its pivotal SEC matchup with LSU on Sunday, its last regular season game. Those in attendance cheered the successes and accomplishments Burrell, Green and Dye brought to the program and its loyal fanbase.
Once the action tipped off, the emotions didn’t dissipate; they intensified. Though No. 8 LSU led by double-digits at halftime, No. 16 Tennessee came back to nearly tie the game in the final moments before ultimately falling, 57-54, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Though the Lady Vols (22-7, 11-5 SEC) ultimately didn’t win, the fight they showed in almost overcoming the highly ranked Tigers (25-4, 13-3) exemplified the mettle Burrell, Green and Dye have shown since first stepping on the court for Tennessee.
If her fight on the court wasn’t enough, Burrell’s efforts to hold back sobs with tears in her eyes during the postgame press conference proved how much her final game in Thompson-Boling Arena meant to her.
“It’s not how I wanted to end the (regular) season … but I’m still super proud of this team and grateful that I got to play here and I get to be a Lady Vol for life,” Burrell said.
Burrell has been a key member of the Lady Vols’ rotation since her freshman season, and she’s their most important player, especially with junior Jordan Horston out due to injury.
Green and Dye both came in to the program as graduate transfers, Green from Liberty in 2020 and Dye from Troy in 2021. They’ve defined toughness for Tennessee, quickly becoming key rebounders and scorers in the paint.
Burrell finished with 11 points and five rebounds versus LSU, and Dye, who played a major role in leading Tennessee’s comeback effort, scored 10 and grabbed seven before fouling out late. Green has been inactive since suffering a season-ending knee injury in late January.
The Tigers were an especially tough Senior Day draw for the Lady Vols. With the win, LSU secured the No. 2 spot in the SEC standings to cap off a strong regular season for first-year coach Kim Mulkey, who won three national titles and 632 games at Baylor before heading to Baton Rouge.
Had Tennessee beaten LSU, it would have earned that No. 2 spot in the conference but instead it will enter the SEC Tournament in Nashville as the No. 3 seed following No. 1 South Carolina’s win over Ole Miss.
“It’s all about being tough,” Burrell said. “We’ve got to play 40 minutes. Today, I don’t think we played 40 minutes. You’ve got to make sure you’re bringing it all from the start.”
Tennessee’s seniors will look to bring that same mettle that’s defined their whole careers to the postseason. It’s expected of any player who dons the Lady Vols uniform.
“We talk about toughness a lot,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “It’s definitely a quality that I think, when you describe Lady Vols, you better say that word. That’s going to be a non-negotiable. That’s going to be who we are, and I think our seniors have shown that. They’ve had three unique journeys as their career comes to an end at Tennessee, and they’ve all been impactful on this program.
“I’m really proud of who they are.”
