KNOXVILLE — It seemed as if last season was finally behind the Tennessee women’s basketball team.
The Lady Vols are under the leadership of a new coach, and they are winning the games they’re supposed to win. Tennessee seemed to have moved on from 2018-19, in which it suffered a historically long losing streak as well as a near loss of its status as the only program to play in every NCAA Tournament.
However, four straight losses — combined with the postseason being just around the corner — have brought those unfond memories back to the surface. The Lady Vols (17-8, 7-5 SEC) have one more shot to secure a win over a top-50 RPI squad, and that’s Thursday at No. 22 Arkansas (20-5, 8-4). Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
"What we talked about is that every game gets bigger and bigger this time of the season,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “We're trying to focus on what we can correct and what we can build on.”
Junior forward Rennia Davis wasn’t spared from questions touching on the Lady Vols’ 2018-19 woes Sunday in the postgame press conference following Tennessee’s 73-71 loss to No. 16 Texas A&M.
Last season, Tennessee’s six-game losing streak was its longest in 49 years, and it finished the regular season with its first losing conference record.
Much of the criticism of the Lady Vols around this time last year surrounded their heart — or, more specifically, their lack of it. Those concerns cropped up again last week after a less-than-inspired performance by them at LSU. Tennessee fell to the Tigers 75-65 after downing them 63-58 two and a half weeks prior.
Despite the loss to Texas A&M, Davis said the Lady Vols’ performance was a positive step.
"I hope everyone saw the urgency tonight,” Davis said. “Arkansas is another big game for us. It's at Arkansas, so that's going to be huge. It's really going to show what this team is about if we're able to build on tonight.”
The Lady Vols have a lot of work to do to avoid once again being put in a nerve-racking position leading up to the NCAA Tournament. Last season, that uncertainty ahead of selection day was uncharted territory for the program, which had never not earned a bid or received lower than a No. 7 seed since the tournament began in 1982.
Tennessee slipped in as an 11 seed in the Albany (N.Y.) Region, where it lost in the first round to No. 6-seeded UCLA. The Lady Vols were among the last teams considered for a spot. Their resume was bolstered by six victories over opponents ranked among the top 50 in the Ratings Percentage Index, which factors in wins, losses and strength of schedule.
This season, Tennessee’s only win over a top-50 RPI team is LSU, putting extra pressure on the Arkansas game. After that, the Lady Vols will round out their schedule against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Auburn — all of which are among the bottom four in the SEC.
"I think this stretch has really exposed our weaknesses,” senior Lou Brown said of the Lady Vols' four-game losing streak. “We are still learning as we're going. A huge thing for us, especially after our last game against LSU, is playing hard throughout the duration of the 40 minutes.
“Tonight, we showed that we can do that. I think that in itself is a huge step for us."
In 2018-19, Tennessee faltered big-time down the stretch of the regular season, dropping three of its four final games. None was worse that the 76-69 loss to Vanderbilt at home — the first time the Commodores had ever won in Knoxville.
Making matters worse, Vanderbilt entered that matchup with a 1-13 SEC record.
"Honestly, these next four games, I just want my team to play competitively,” Brown said. “At the end of the season, everyone is 0-0, so anything can happen then."
