The Tennessee softball team will head into the SEC tournament in less-than-ideal fashion after suffering a 5-3 loss to No. 15 Missouri in a rubber match Sunday inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
All eight runs were scored via the long ball.
Amanda Ayala, Ally Shipman and Ivy Davis each hit solo home runs for the Lady Vols (39-12, 12-11 SEC). The Tigers (37-14, 15-9) answered with solo shots from Cayla Kessinger, Emma Raabe and Hatti Moore and a two-run bomb from Jenna Laird.
The SEC tournament begins on Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
