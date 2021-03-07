The Tennessee softball team scored eight runs in the first inning to set the tone for a 14-0 victory over Campbell to cap an undefeated weekend in the Reveille Classic in College Station, Texas.
The Lady Vols matched a season high with 15 hits, but did not need one to score their first four runs. Cailin Hannon scored on a wild pitch and then Ivy Davis, Kiki Milloy and Chelsea Seggern all scored on another wild pitch.
The bats took over from there with Amanda Ayala delivering a two-run double followed by another two-run double from Hannon to cap the first-inning scoring. Milloy homered to center field and Ally Shipman hit a RBI single in the second.
Davis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third and The King's Academy alum Maddie Webber and Seggern each drove in runs with respective doubles in the fourth.
Ashley Rogers threw three perfect innings while striking out eight for her eighth win of the season before making way for Samantha Bender in relief.
The Lady Vols will look for their 13th consecutive win when they host Austin Peay at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
